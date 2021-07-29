Lathrop's Jeremy Brockert wins 126lb National Championship in wrestling

The Lathrop boys wrestling team finished second at the state tournament this past season in no small part due to the success of Jeremy Brockert. Last weekend, Brockert showed on the national stage just what Malemute wrestling is all about.
Competing in the 2021 US Marine Corps Junior Nationals, Brockert won the National Championship in the 126lb competition in Fargo, North Dakota. He was also named Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament. Ian Werner, also of Lathrop, advanced to the third place contest in the 100lb bracket. 128 wrestlers began the tournament.
“Fairbanks...is on the come up,” said Brockert. “We’re going to get better, we’re going to pick it up, we’re going to start traveling to more places.”
There were initially seven boys and two girls competing in the tournament from the Fairbanks area, all brought along by Interior Grappling Academy head coach Westly Brockert, Jeremy’s father and Lathrop’s head coach.
Brockert, a recent graduate, went undefeated in his senior year with Lathrop, winning a state championship in the 135lb bracket. Werner placed third in the state tournament in the 103 bracket.
