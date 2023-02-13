Hannah Aemisegger confirmed her intentions to play soccer for Roanoke College in a ceremony at Lathrop High School this week
“I committed over the summer in June, so I’ve kind of known for awhile, but as the pieces are slowly getting put into place and it’s becoming more of a realistic idea,” she said of attending the liberal arts college in Salem, Virginia. “It’s definitely surreal to know what’s going to happen, but it’s really exciting.”
Aemisegger, originally from New York, grew up a gymnast before the military transferred her father to Fairbanks in 2017. While looking for a new sport, soccer wasn’t at all on her radar.
“In the summer of 2016, I was kind of in between sports,” she explained. “My dad just came home one day saying, ‘Hey, I signed you up for these soccer try-outs.’ Basically, from then on I’ve been playing (soccer).”
Also a standout for the Malemutes’ undefeated flag football team last fall, the goalkeeper — who has similar high hopes for her high school team this spring — is already looking forward to her first collegiate season in the fall.
“When I’ve had phone calls with the coaches, they said that they could see me making an impact on the field even as a freshman,” she said. The Maroons, a Division III school, compete in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Off the field, her interest in competitive crossfit has piqued her interest in studying kinesiology, exercise science, or a scientific study related to health and the human body.