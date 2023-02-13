Earl Parker

Lathrop’s Earl Parker (No. 6) will attend Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College in the fall. Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

 Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

An integral part of Lathrop High School’s consecutive state championships in football, three-way standout Earl Parker has signed a letter of intent to play football for Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

“It feels a little different because — especially being in Alaska,” he said. “(I’m going) all the way across the nation and having to go all the way across Kansas. It’s a little different, but it feels good.”