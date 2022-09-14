LHS Flag Football 0914

Lathrop’s Hannah Aemisegger carries the ball during the third quarter of the Malemutes’ win over West Valley. Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

 Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

Even if defense can’t win championships in Alaska high school flag football, a sport that does not yet have official conferences or statewide ASAA recognition, Lathrop’s defense continues to win games.

The result Tuesday was a 39-0 Senior Night win over crosstown rival West Valley. The result this season has been a 9-0 record including four wins over Anchorage schools, clearly establishing the Malemutes as the best program in the state.

