With both squads making solid contact at the plate and executing much-improved fielding, Lathrop posted a 4-1 victory over West Valley on Wednesday evening at South Davis Park.
Torrin Johnson-Oates executed an inning-ending double play for Lathrop, while West Valley’s fielders consistently snagged every ball they had a chance at.
Regional play is just a week away, and both Malemutes coach Melonet Martin and West Valley coach Teresa Rose are anxious to see their teams compete. That spring weather delayed their girls’ opportunities to practice outside until just weeks ago adds even more anticipation to the coming week.
“We’re ready to see some teams we lost to when we hadn’t had a chance to practice yet,” Rose said.
Martin concurred.
“We’re jelling,” Martin said. “We have some girls who’ve never played before. And our freshmen pitchers are really showing up. So for a team with one senior and a bunch of freshmen, that’s promising.”
Meanwhile, recognizing three seniors who’ve been with her since she took the reins at West Valley was a bittersweet part of Rose’s night.
“They mean the world to me,” she said. “I’m so excited to see them move forward, though. They all have great plans.”
