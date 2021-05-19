With two weeks left in the ASAA regular softball season, teams are looking for wins every time they step out onto the diamond. No more consolation prizes or moral victories, it’s prime winning time.
The Lathrop Lady Malemutes know that and did what they were supposed to do Monday evening.
Playing their arch rivals, the West Valley Lady Wolfpack, the Malemutes came out on top with a hard earned 7-3 victory.
Originally, Lathrop was supposed to be playing Monroe Catholic Monday evening, but due to scheduling conflicts that game was moved to Friday. Friday was the original date for the Lady Malemutes’ match against the Lady Wolfpack, but the teams opted to move it to Monday to make it fit for all.
West Valley will have another tough test coming their way Wednesday evening when they take on the Lady Patriots of North Pole. The two teams split their series the last time they faced off.
As for Lathrop, their next match will be that Friday date against the Lady Rams of Monroe Catholic. That will be a double-header series beginning at 5:30 p.m. The West Valley-North Pole match is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. All games will be played at the S. Davis Softball Complex.
