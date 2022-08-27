Quarterback Sophie Hale rushed for a pair of touchdowns and the Lathrop defense kept the host Wolves off the scoreboard in a 41-0 victory at Eagle River on Friday.
“It’s our first win against an Anchorage-area school,” a pleased coach Lance Cheney said over a busload of excited Malemutes.
And when it came to determining who scored for Lathrop in their six-touchdown rout, Hale had a simple solution: “Raise your hand if you scored a touchdown.”
Answering her call —including those who connected on PATs — were Eliza Riordan, Abby Birkholz, Jayda George, Ashlynn Parduhn and Mateya Koch.
Lathrop, which improved to 3-0 on the season, will visit East Anchorage this morning at 10 o’clock.