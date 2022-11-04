The Lathrop volleyball team withstood a third-set loss and fourth-set battle with North Pole to secure the Mid-Alaska Conference championship and a berth in the state tournament in Anchorage next week.

“It was difficult but we just kept fighting,” Malemutes standout TT Tagovailoa said after the 25-16, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21 win Thursday night at Lathrop High School.

