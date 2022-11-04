The Lathrop volleyball team withstood a third-set loss and fourth-set battle with North Pole to secure the Mid-Alaska Conference championship and a berth in the state tournament in Anchorage next week.
“It was difficult but we just kept fighting,” Malemutes standout TT Tagovailoa said after the 25-16, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21 win Thursday night at Lathrop High School.
The confidence the Patriots built in the third set carried over to the fourth, with the match knotted at 18-all before Lathrop regrouped for the final push. But for a third-seed in the three-team region whom little was expected of in this championship match, North Pole’s girls left the crowd of over 300 more than impressed.
Two specific rallies late in the third set gave the Patriots the momentum to stand toe-to-toe with Lathrop through much of the fourth set. Unlikely digs by McKenna Smith, saves by Raegan Kingry and Taylor Croan, and some consistent outside attacking from Jillian Ross had the Patriots positioned to possibly push Lathrop to a fifth set.
But – as it had in the first two sets – Tagovailoa’s power at the net and ability to set the ball effectively for Kristen Lawrence and Ruby Tansy made the difference as the top-seeded Malemutes moved on to state.
Lathrop jumped out to an 8-1 lead with Tagovailoa setting up four successful kills, two by Ruby Tansy. The Malemutes’ Tessa Strange and North Pole’s Jillian Ross traded powerful kills, but three consecutive service errors by the Patriots helped extend the Lathrop lead to 14-5. Nita Kozie and Jayden Gettinger drew the Patriots to within 14-9, and from 16-11 Tagovailoa stuffed a block over the net to make it give the Malemutes a six-point advantage. A pair of Kristen Lawrence spikes, a Tagovailoa block at the net and her first spike of the night closed the opening set out at 25-16.
Front-row play by Tagovailoa and Lawrence and two service aces by Shania Lowe helped Lathrop build a 7-2 lead in the second set before a sideout and a service ace by Taylor Croan pulled the Patriots within 7-4. Tagovailoa served five straight points to extend Lathrop’s lead to 12-5 and prompt a North Pole timeout. That sparked the Patriots’ first run of the night, featuring a Ross attack and three service aces by Jayden Gettinger.
Tagovailoa’s next service extended the Malemutes’ lead to three points, and with a couple of outstanding digs by Neyah Bayless, Lathrop closed out a 25-17 win with strong net play by Tansy and Lawrence.
North Pole opened the third set with a 4-2 lead as Ross and Dallas Meza made a couple of early kills, but momentum was solidly with the Patriots when Smith absorbed a pair of Tagovailoa attacks and the Patriots sent the ball back over the net with a Ross kill, a Lathrop attack error, and a Lathrop net violation. North Pole led 10-5 before Lathrop responded with three Tansy kills, a tip by Shanelle Lowe and a Tagovailoa ace. But the Patriots rallied back, winning extended to rallies to take leads at 15-14 and 17-14. From there, North Pole matched the Malemutes 8-8, including an ace by Taylor Croan, a kill by Ross, and the final blow by Nita Kozie to send the match to the fourth set.
With the MAC championship, the Malemutes will head to the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage for opening-round play Thursday. The double-elimination tournament continues through Saturday afternoon.
