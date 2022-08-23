Lathrop and North Pole matched big defensive plays through much of the first half before the Malamutes pulled away in the second half for a 31-13 victory Tuesday evening at Lathrop High School.
The Patriots put Lathrop in a 6-0 hole before most fans had reached their seats and even before the Malemutes cheerleaders had a chance to bellow their first chant. On a misdirection play, Dezi Dutra took a second handoff and ran around the right side for an 85-yard touchdown run.
“They did a lot of things we weren’t expecting and they were a lot faster than we thought they’d be,” Lathrop coach Lance Cheney said.
The Malemutes were held to minus 6 yards on their opening possession, but quickly got the ball back after North Pole fumbled twice and threw two incompletions from their 44.
Working from the same spot, quarterback Sophie Hale connected with Hannah Aemisegger on a 24-yard completion to the North Pole 32. Most of the crowd anticipated Aemsisegger was bound for the end zone, but that was when Tiahna Guzman introduced herself to the Lathrop offense with a touchdown-saving pull.
The Malemutes’ drive continued until it was fourth-and-goal from the 11. Hale tried to sweep left, but was stopped at the 1-yard line.
After one first down North Pole was again forced to punt. On the second play of the second quarter it appeared Maddy Spencer was on her way to the end zone when it was again Guzman who accelerated toward the right sideline and stopped her progress after a 37-yard gain. Four plays later, with the Malamutes facing fourth-and-goal at the 10, Guzman made the pull to stop Spencer on the 3-yard line.
Fumbled snaps again hindered the Patriots’ offense on a three-and-out, and this time the Malemutes would not be denied. Hale carried the ball to the 7 on a first down from the North Pole 44 and a well-executed option pitch to Jayda George evened the score at 6 with 2 minutes to play.
A pair of deep passes from Madison Kurzenberger to Guzman and a one-point PAT allowed the Patriots to take the lead 13-6.
Guzman batted down a Lathrop pass and then intercepted Hale to take their lead into halftime.
Ball control was the key for the Malamutes’ comeback in the second half. An opening drive of more than 8 minutes took them down to the North Pole 5, where Hale connected with a wide-open Brooks Whitman to cut the Patriots lead to 13-12.
“It took us a while to get down the field,” Cheney said. “But that ended up being a good thing.”
North Pole’s next possession was again hindered by a pair of bad snaps —the ball is blown dead when it hits the grass —which enabled Lathrop to use more clock on another sustained drive. This tie it was Spencer capping things off with a 27-yard touchdown run to put the Malemutes ahead 18-13 with 7:57 to play.
Having no choice but to go for it on fourth-and-17 from their 13, a North Pole pass fell incomplete.
Lathrop covered the 13 yards in two plays with Aemisegger scoring from 10 yards out. The one-point PAT gave Lathrop a 25-13 lead with 1:22 to play.
A Rylie Martin interception again set Lathrop up deep in North Pole territory. That drive was capped on a 3-yard touchdown carry by Hale on a quarterback keeper.
