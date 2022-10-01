Top-ranked Lathrop dominated its annual rivalry game with a 35-0 win at West Valley, but one can’t help but question whether untimely penalties — including four unsportsmanlike conduct calls — won’t jeopardize the Malemutes as they begin their 2022 playoff run next week.
Lathrop (8-0, 3-0 in the Railbelt Conference) will host Chugiak Saturday at 1 p.m. in a state semifinal. The winner will face either Soldotna or North Pole two weeks from now for the state title.
For West Valley (3-5, 1-2), the season concludes after a Senior Night game that began with a familiar disadvantage.
As in its homecoming game against Wasila, the team was forced to work with an incomplete roster due to injuries and disciplinary actions. The lack of uniformed players led to the decision to cancel the teams’ JV game to play the underclassmen on varsity to bolster the Wolf Pack’s numbers.
The Malemutes took advantage of a botched kickoff by West Valley’s Dylan Glynn, giving them field position at the Lathrop 45.
The first play of the game was a 25-yard throw from one of Lathrop’s rotating quarterbacks, Solomon Wade, to wide receiver Earl Parker, but a flag brought the teams back to the line of scrimmage.
On their second fourth-down attempt, the Malemutes’ other quarterback, Jenner Webb, carried the ball from midfield down to the West Valley 6 for a 40-yard gain. Webb ran the ball into the endzone on the next play, and an extra point kick by Ryan Thomas brought the score to 7-0 with 8:11 left in the quarter.
On the next possession, the Wolf Pack worked into Lathrop territory, getting to the 14 before a fumble gave the Malemutes the ball.
The teams traded punts, with Glynn booming a 60-yarder to help flip the field. Webb made a 20-yard run from the Lathrop 44 to the West Valley 32, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Malemutes pushed them back to the 47.
Wade, back at quarterback, made a 37-yard touchdown pass to Parker on a fourth-and-15 to make the score 14-0 with 5:50 left in the half.
A second personal foul call topped onto a pass interference penalty against Lathrop carried West Valley over the 50-yard line. But the Wolf Pack still could not break Lathrop’s defense, turning th ball over on downs at the Lathrop 22.
Lathrop’s Tyler Clooten busted free on the second play of the net possession for a 68-yard rushing touchdown and a 21-0 with 1:40 remaining.
Wolf Pack quarterback Leyton Neild exited the game after an injury with 30 seconds to go in the half ,forcing Kobe Amio — who was injured as quarterback during the West Valley homecoming game — to return to the position.
Chris Blackburn took over some of the quarterback duties for West Valley, but sharing time with Amio
While the Malemutes stretched their lead to 28-0 with 7:32 to play in the third quarter on a 5-yard rushing touchdown, the play was mired by yet another unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
After again forcing a West Valley punt, Marlon Mease Jr.’s returned th ball to the 2-yard line. He was handed the ball on the next play to extend the lead to 35-0 and start the running clock for the remainder of the game.