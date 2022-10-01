Top-ranked Lathrop dominated its annual rivalry game with a 35-0 win at West Valley, but one can’t help but question whether untimely penalties — including  four unsportsmanlike conduct calls — won’t jeopardize the Malemutes as they begin their 2022 playoff run next week.

Lathrop (8-0, 3-0 in the Railbelt Conference) will host Chugiak Saturday at 1 p.m. in a state semifinal. The winner will face either Soldotna or North Pole two weeks from now for the state title.