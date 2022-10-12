At first glance a 26-24, 25-22, 25-20 sweep on the road to rival Lathrop might not indicate a successful night, but consider just two weeks ago West Valley managed an average of just 15.6 points per set against the Malemutes.
Then add in that coach Stella Christmann — while acknowledging her team’s progress — was even more frustrated at missed opportunities.
“I think this one we totally regret,” the Wolf Pack coach said. “I don’t think we played to our potential and that’s always disappointing to see as a coach, but they’re very young, very motivated, and are learning to come together as a team.”
With as many sophomores (three) as seniors in the lineup, there were definitely flashes in all three sets where West Valley (6-20-2, 0-2 in the Mid-Alaska Conference) were able to meet the challenge of the league-leading Malemutes (13-6-3, 3-0).
Having rallied back from an 11-2 hole in the second set, Saige May served the Wolf Pack out of a 23-15 deficit to make it 23-20, highlighted by a resounding kill by Madison Inderrieden.
A pair of Malemute kills sandwiched a service error and a net violation to give Lathrop the set.
Building on that momentum, early in the third set, junior Rylee DeVaughn and combined for a block against Malemutes standout TT Tagovailoa before she returned the favor. That helped Lathrop stretch its lead to 9-6.
The battle for the next point in the set was one of the most entertaining of the season, with a number of unlikely digs and diving saves on both sides of the net before the Wolf Pack took the point. Even down 21-16, West Valley continued to fight, with a tip and a kill by Tagovailoa and a block by Ruby Tansy finally closing the match out.
