After winning their first championship in 50 years and only their second ever, you could understand if the Milwaukee Bucks are still celebrating.
If you’re a fan of the Lathrop Malemutes or Fairbanks in general, you too should be celebrating as one of our own earned himself a ring along the way.
Bucks assistant coach Mike Dunlap, a Fairbanks native and Lathrop graduate, at long last earned his first NBA championship as a member of the Milwaukee sideline. The 64-year old is a member of the Lathrop graduating class of 1976.
Dunlap already had quite the impressive résumé. A graduate of Loyola Marymount, Dunlap has been coaching since 1980, beginning at his alma mater as an assistant. After two assistant gigs at Iowa and USC, Dunlap took the head coaching position at Cal Lutheran, compiling a record of 80-55 in five seasons at the helm. Dunlap then went overseas to Australia where he spent three seasons as the head coach of the Adelaide 36ers, stringing together a record of 51-27 along the way.
Dunlap returned to the collegiate head coaching ranks in 1997 at Metro State, where he spent the next nine years. Dunlap put together a record of 248-50 in his near decade stint as a head coach at Metro State, winning two NCAA Division-II National Championships.
From there, Dunlap returned to his role as an assistant, this time in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets from 2006-2008. After that, he returned to the college game where he held assistant positions at Arizona, Oregon, and St. John’s.
In 2012, Dunlap received his biggest opportunity yet as he was named head coach of the Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets) in the NBA. Things didn’t go as planned, however, and he was fired from Charlotte after just one season at the helm, guiding the Bobcats to a 21-61 record. Charlotte made the playoffs the season after his departure with some crediting Dunlap for laying the foundation in his one season in charge.
He didn’t stay unemployed long as he accepted the head coaching position at his alma matter Loyola Marymount, his first head coaching gig at the Division I level. Dunlap went 81-108 the next six years at Loyola, including a 22-12 record and appearance in the CBI in 2018-2019.
Last season was Dunlap’s first year as an assistant with the Bucks, but it’ll be tough to beat the year he had as he finally added an NBA championship to his list of impressive accomplishments.