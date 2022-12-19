LHS 1219

For the third consecutive year, the Lathrop and North Pole high school wrestling programs have proven that when it comes to their growing sport, the Interior is superior.

Lathrop once again returned from the Alaska School Activities Association’s State Wrestling Tournament in Anchorage as top dogs. Banking an impressive 179.5 points across Friday’s preliminaries and Saturday’s finals, the Malemutes brought 13 qualifying athletes to the mat — the most of any competing school.