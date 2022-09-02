Desi Dutra plus inclement weather looked unbeatable.
Desi Dutra going into the wind proved human.
The result was Lathrop (6-0) rallying back from an early eight-point deficit to remain undefeated with a 33-14 win over North Pole (1-2).
Going into a stiff wind as precipitation began to fall at a pace just more than a light drizzle but not quite a steady rain, the Malemutes’ first drive ended in an interception by Dutra.
And though the Patriots weren’t able to move the ball, Dutra’s wind-aided punt from her 41 soared through the sky for at least 50 yards before bouncing inside the 10 and rolling out of bounds at the Lathrop 4.
A slippery ball sent the second snap of the next series over Malemutes quarterback Sophie Hale’s head, giving North Pole a 2-0 edge.
The next play was classic Dutra — the senior broke free around the right end and raced 85 yards for a touchdown. Suddenly it was 8-0.
“You have to keep her bottled up,” Lathrop coach Lance Cheney said. “Once she gets outside, I mean, she can score from anywhere on the field.”
Perhaps not coincidentally, the first play of the second quarter, with the Malemutes having the wind at their back, signaled a change in the game. Hale dashed into the end zone from 47 yards out to draw the Malemutes within 8-6.
A three-and-out for North Pole meant Dutra had to kick into the wind from her 10, and the punt — not surprisingly — made it just 15 yards into the strong breeze.
That cued a one-play scoring drive with Hale throwing to Abby Birkholz for a 25-yard touchdown. Hannah Aemisegger ran for the two-point PAT.
Another three-and-out and another punt gave Lathrop a short field again, and running the two-minute offense the Malemutes capped a three-play, 37-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Hale to Aemisegger.
The Malemutes threatened to score again before the end of the half when Maddy Spencer came down with an interception at the Patriots’ 20-yard line, but time ran out on them at the North Pole 3.
Seeking to change momentum in the third quarter and recognizing the diminishing returns on punting into the cold wind blowing in, North Pole opted to go for it on a fourth-and-5 from its 15. The ball was dropped in the backfield, giving Lathrop possession at the 7.
Jayda George scored on a 1-yard carry and Maddy Spencer came down with a 1-point PAT completion in the end zone to make it 27-8.
Once again, a change of sides entering the fourth quarter sparked an offensive outburst on the first play of the period, this time with Dutra running left, cutting back across the field, and dodging defenders for an 80-yard touchdown run.
Backup quarterback Phoebe Holm tacked on a 2-yard touchdown carry on the game’s final play.
“They kind of had the momentum in the early half of the game,” Cheney said. “But we came back strong and came out after the half and scored one more time and that made the difference.”
North Pole will play at West Valley next Thursday at 6 p.m., while Lathrop will make a second trip to Anchorage next weekend to face East on Friday afternoon at 3:30 and South on Saturday morning at 10:30.
Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.
