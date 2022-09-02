Lathrop vs. North Pole 0902

Lathrop’s Abby Birkholz (No. 16) blocks the Patriots’ Jaelynn Colby (No. 15) on a touchdown carry by Phoebe Holm during Thursday’s 33-14 victory. 

 Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

Desi Dutra plus inclement weather looked unbeatable.

Desi Dutra going into the wind proved human.

Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.