The Lathrop girls basketball team topped Grace Christian 58-43 on Friday afternoon to improve its record to 2-0 in the Mt. McKinley Bank Invitational.
The Malemutes took a double-digit lead into the second half but saw the Grizzlies twice trim the deficit to single digits in the third quarter.
Lathrop responded the first time with TT Tagovailoa leading a fast break in which she directed a bounce pass to Amy Pilon for a layup to extend the lead back to 36-25.
The Malemutes eventually wore down Grace Christian, stretching the lead to 13 before Tagovailoa capped the win with a jumpshot at the buzzer.
With a 2-0 mark, the Malemutes can capture the tournament title this afternoon at 3:10 p.m. when they face Monroe Catholic.
The Rams evened their mark at 1-1 with a 41-31 win over Soldotna Friday. Despite a slow start — the Stars led 5-2 before Monroe Catholic went on a 9-0 run — and a dismal second period offensively when they scored just two points, they still held a 17-16 halftime lead.
A 16-5 third quarter for Monroe Catholic -— featuring defensive pressure that the Rams converted into a number of fast-break layups — gave them the separation they needed to emerge with a win.
On the boys side, Grace Christian improved to 2-0 as they knocked off the Ketchikan Kings 63-49. The Kings, now 1-1, will face Monroe Catholic today at 4:45 p.m.
The Grizzlies will try to capture the tournament title with a perfect 3-0 record when they play host to Soldotna at 1:35 p.m.