Lathrop quarterback Sophie Hale runs for a first down during the third quarter of the Malemutes’ 27-8 win over West Valley on Thursday evening. photos by jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

 Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

Lathrop’s defense held West Valley to three-and-outs on their first three possessions, building a 20-point lead en route to a 27-8 win in their flag football matchup Thursday night at Lathrop Stadium.

Behind an attacking defense that denied the Wolf Pack a first down until the waning moments of the second quarter, Lathrop’s offense benefitted from excellent field position —starting its first two drives on the West Valley 45- and 48-yard lines.

