Lathrop’s defense held West Valley to three-and-outs on their first three possessions, building a 20-point lead en route to a 27-8 win in their flag football matchup Thursday night at Lathrop Stadium.
Behind an attacking defense that denied the Wolf Pack a first down until the waning moments of the second quarter, Lathrop’s offense benefitted from excellent field position —starting its first two drives on the West Valley 45- and 48-yard lines.
The results were the first two of three touchdown passes from senior Sophie Hale, a 15-yard toss on third-and-goal from the 15 to Hannah Aemisegger and a 2-yard route on second-and-goal to Isla Holm. That staked Lathrop to a 12-0 lead.
“We’re pretty confident with our defense,” Malemutes coach Lance Cheney said. “It was our first game and we made some mistakes, but we played pretty well overall.”
After stopping the Malemutes 20 yards away from paydirt on their third possession, West Valley mounted its most successful drive of the half. Time was working against them, however, and the period ended with the Wolf Pack on the Lathrop 40.
After trading possessions to open the third quarter, the Malemutes drove down to the West Valley 10-yard-line with jut under 4 minutes to play. That was when Hale threw for her third touchdown, connecting with Amy Pilon in the end zone. Hale ran for the 2-point conversion to extend the lead to 20-0.
“We kind of put everything on her shoulders,” Cheney said. “If she sees an opening she knows she can go because she’s got wheels.”
West Valley’s Hannah Willis got the Wolf Pack on the board on the next possession with a 76-yard run. She started to her left, then cut back across the grain to find a gap behind the Malemutes’ secondary and win the race to the end zone. The Wolf Pack connected on a 2-point pass play to make it 20-8.
The defense that opened the game so effectively for the Malemutes came through with a final score in the fourth quarter when Jayda George returned an interception 45 yards. George also ran in the PAT to make the final 27-8.
“We didn’t play our best game,” West Valley coach Noah Harris said. “And I’ll leave it at that.”
