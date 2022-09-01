It’s a good outing when the scoreboard reads 20-0 in your favor but you can only see room for improvement.
Such was the case for Lathrop High School coach Lance Cheney after his girls blanked West Valley in their second win of the season over their crosstown rival.
“Just lots of things to work on,” said Cheney, whose team improved to 5-0 and will play host this evening to North Pole at 6 o’clock.
After holding West Valley (0-3) to a three-and-out, Sophie Hale capped a two-play, 36-yard drive on the Malemutes’ first possession with a 16-yard run and added a 3-yard carry for the one-point PAT.
Justine Lovely returned an interception 33 yards to the 2-yard line to set up Hale’s next touchdown run. This time Hale threw to Ashlynn Parduhn on the one-point PAT to make extend the lead to 14-0.
The teams traded field position, possessions and even back-to-back interceptions, in the fourth quarter, with Lovely coming down with her second pick of the game to stop West Valley inside Malemute territory.
Hale capped the scoring on a 22-yard touchdown pass to Hannah Aemisegger to seal the victory.
