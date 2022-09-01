LHS FF 0901

Lathrop quarterback Sophie Hale (No. 7) pitches the ball on the option to Eliza Riordan (No. 6) during the Malemutes’ 20-0 win over West Valley Wednesday. Vadim Bledsoe / Special to the Daily News-Miner

 Vadim Bledsoe / Special to the Daily News-Miner

It’s a good outing when the scoreboard reads 20-0 in your favor but you can only see room for improvement.

Such was the case for Lathrop High School coach Lance Cheney after his girls blanked West Valley in their second win of the season over their crosstown rival.

