The Lathrop High School Malemutes (1-2) entered their homecoming game looking to get back to their winning ways against the Chugiak High School Mustangs (0-3). Lathrop cruised to victory, winning by a score of 45-20.
The Malemutes’ offense struggled to score early on against the Chugiak defense. Their first drive ended in a fumble, and their second ended with a turnover-on-downs on the opposing 10-yard line.
Fortunately for Lathrop, their defense started out strong. They forced a turnover late in the first to give the offense good field positioning as they took over on the Chugiak 25-yard line.
Jenner Webb ran the ball on to cap off the drive with a rushing touchdown. The score was 6-0 following a blocked extra-point attempt with 4:18 to go in the first.
The first quarter went quietly from there. The Malemutes opened the second on offense. They marched down the field for another touchdown as Jewitt Hill hauled in a pass for the score. The score was 12-0 after a failed two-point conversion.
Hill got back to work on the next Malemute drive as he scored a 48-yard touchdown. Lathrop led 20-0 with 7:51 to go in the second.
Lathrop’s offense looked to score again before halftime.
A trick play got the job done for the Malemutes as quarterback Solomon Wade handed the ball off to Webb in the backfield. From there, Webb ran to his right and launched a pass deep down the field for a 28-yard passing touchdown with seven seconds remaining.
Lathrop converted the two-point attempt to lead 28-0.
Looking to limit the chance of a big return, Lathrop squibbed the kickoff following their touchdown. Their plan backfired as Chugiak recovered the kick and ran the ball for a 60-yard touchdown as time expired.
Lathrop led 28-6 going into the half.
Neither team did much with their opening drives to start the third. However, the Malemute offense woke up shortly after. Wade connected with a receiver for a 25-yard gain. Following the big play, Lathrop was clicking.
Wade connected with Webb on a passing play for a 25-yard passing touchdown. Lathrop increased their lead to 35-6 midway through the third.
Chugiak scored a touchdown of their own, however the two-point conversion failed. With 3:16 to go in the third quarter, Lathrop led 35-12.
Lathrop answered with a field goal early in the fourth. The Malemutes were up big, 38-12.
Chugiak managed to pull closer with a blocked punt return for a touchdown. The Mustangs still trailed 38-20 with 6:24 to go in the game.
Lathrop responded with a Webb rushing touchdown for the final score of the game. The Malemutes closed out their homecoming game with a 45-20 win.
Lathrop has a tough test next week as they take on Eagle River High School (4-0) at home at 3 p.m. on Sept. 9.