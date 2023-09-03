Lathrop Malemutes

The Lathrop Malemutes offense exploded for 45 points during a homecoming win over Chugiak.

 Caleb Jones

The Lathrop High School Malemutes (1-2) entered their homecoming game looking to get back to their winning ways against the Chugiak High School Mustangs (0-3). Lathrop cruised to victory, winning by a score of 45-20.

The Malemutes’ offense struggled to score early on against the Chugiak defense. Their first drive ended in a fumble, and their second ended with a turnover-on-downs on the opposing 10-yard line.