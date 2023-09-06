Lathrop Volleyball

Caleb Jones

Lillyanne Tansy (8) preparing to spike the ball in Lathrop’s four set victory over Delta.

The Lathrop High School Malemutes (5-3-5) hosted the Delta High School Huskies (0-3) in a volleyball match up on Tuesday night.

Lathrop won the contest in four sets (25-20, 10-25, 25-20, 25-19)