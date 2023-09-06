The Lathrop High School Malemutes (5-3-5) hosted the Delta High School Huskies (0-3) in a volleyball match up on Tuesday night.
Lathrop won the contest in four sets (25-20, 10-25, 25-20, 25-19)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Lathrop High School Malemutes (5-3-5) hosted the Delta High School Huskies (0-3) in a volleyball match up on Tuesday night.
Lathrop won the contest in four sets (25-20, 10-25, 25-20, 25-19)
Delta jumped out to an early lead, taking a 7-4 advantage in the first set. The Malemutes equalized at 8 points apiece and the set was back and forth from there.
After both teams traded points for a while, Lathrop started to pull away with a 17-12 lead. Delta rallied late as they cut the Malemute lead to 20-18 in the first set. The Malemutes put a stop to the comeback bid as they went on to win the first set 25-20.
Errors bothered the Malemutes early on in the second set as the Huskies jumped out to a 6-1 lead.
When Lathrop scored their second point it was 11-2. The early deficit proved too much to overcome for the Malemutes as they fell in the second set 25-10.
The Lathrop team played better to start the third set. However, Delta still looked the better side early on as they led 6-3.
Lathrop started gaining momentum as they tied the game up at 10-10. A Delta service error gave the Malemutes their first lead of the third set at 12-11.
Delta decided to call a timeout as Lathrop’s lead increased to 18-13. Following the break, the Malemutes continued to score. Up 21-17 they looked to close out the set.
They did just that as they claimed the third set by a score of 25-20.
Lathrop looked to finish the Huskies off in the fourth set. The Malemutes started off the set with a 4-2 lead.
Delta kept it close as they eventually took the lead at 10-9. Both teams continued to battle throughout as Delta looked to avoid the loss.
Lathrop looked ready to close out the game as they took a 17-14 lead. The lead grew to five shortly after, 21-16.
Delta wouldn’t go down without a fight as they clawed back within three to make the score 22-19.
The Malemutes rattled off three straight points from there to take the final set 25-19.
With the win, Lathrop stays undefeated on their home court for the year. Their next scheduled game is against the Valdez High School Buccaneers on Sept. 5.
{div dir=”auto”}Trapper Cade Liefer scores on single by Alex Garcia in 4th inning. Mark Linberg photo.{/div} {div dir=”auto”} {/div}
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.