Top-ranked Lathrop continued to roll through the 2022 season, keeping Eagle River out of the end zone until late in the fourth quarter while continuing to thrive behind its two outstanding quarterbacks in a 35-7 win in Anchorage on Saturday.
The Malemutes spent much of the first quarter trying to work their way out of poor field position that resulted from being pinned deep in their territory on the opening kickoff.
The first series ended in a punt from their end zone, and their second — after stopping Eagle River on a fourth-down attempt at the LHS 30 —ending an interception thrown by Solomon Wade at the Wolves’ 3.
Receiving Eagle River’s first punt at their 40, Lathrop quickly moved downfield with passes from Jenner Webb to Tyler Clooten for 38 yards and to Earl Parker for another 20. Webb capped the drive with a 4-yard run to make it 7-0 with 2:25 to play in the opening quarter.
A Webb interception at midfield set up the Malemutes on the Eagle River 35 with 51 seconds left in the quarter. From there, Clooten raced around right end and into the end zone to give Lathrop a 14-0 lead.
Working from their 42 on the first possession of the second quarter, a deep pass from 33-yard pass to Kaine Clayton put the Malemutes in the red zone, and Webb again connected with Parker on a 13-yard touchdown pass to put Lathrop up 21-0 with 9:30 to play in the half.
The Wolves’ almost exclusively ran the ball in the third quarter, taking as much time off the clock as possible before punting to again pin Lathrop inside its 5-yard line with 3:28 to go in the quarter.
Methodically driving to midfield, a 20-yard carry by Clooten and a late hit penalty on took them into the red zone as the quarter expired. A quarterback sneak by Webb put the Malemutes up 28-0 on the first play of the fourth period.
Another defensive four-and-out set Lathrop up for its final touchdown drive on the Wolves’ 33 with 8:49 to play. This tie Wade guided that two-play drive, culminating in a 30-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-0.
The Wolves got on the scoreboard with an 18-yard touchdown run with 6:30 to play.
After a grueling three-week road trip, the Malemutes will be back home Saturday at 5 p.m. against Wasilla. The Warriors had been ranked No. 3 in the Alaska Broadcasting Network’s Divisions 2 and 3 poll before losing to West Valley 27-25 on Friday night.