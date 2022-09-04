LHS logo

Top-ranked Lathrop continued to roll through the 2022 season, keeping Eagle River out of the end zone until late in the fourth quarter while continuing to thrive behind its two outstanding quarterbacks in a 35-7 win in Anchorage on Saturday.

The Malemutes spent much of the first quarter trying to work their way out of poor field position that resulted from being pinned deep in their territory on the opening kickoff.