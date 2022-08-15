Lathrop’s Amy Pilon and West Valley’s Shane Fisher won their respective divisions in Saturday’s West Valley Invitational cross-country meet at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks campus.
Pilon covered the 3,200-meter distance in 13 minutes, 39 seconds. West Valley’s Isabel Baesman and Riga Grubis were second and third.
For the boys, Fisher was first in 10:28, followed by teammate Cirdan Vonnahme and Lathrop’s Tucker Sarkisian.
Anna Bailey from West Valley won the girls’ freshman race, edging out Nelson Elise from North Pole. In the boys freshman race, Malone Gavon from Delta was first and Wade Henry from West Valley was second.
Lathrop won the boys title among nine teams that brought 108 runners, while West Valley won the girls’ meet.
Saturday’s cross-country action will include the Interior Invitational at Birch Hill.