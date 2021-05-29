Lathrop boys fall 3-0 to Service Thursday night

After falling to West Valley last week, the Lathrop Malemutes were dropped to the three seed in the DI boys State Soccer Tournament. As such, they drew the tougher opponent in Service High School, who also had a home field advantage.
Thursday night, the home team got the win.
The Malemutes were unable to put a goal on the board as they fell in the DI quarterfinals by a final score of 3-0. The loss sent the Malemutes to the consolation bracket and made Fairbanks area schools 1-5 on the opening day of the state tournament at that time.
“We played a great game,” said assistant coach Trevon Matthews. “We were hanging with them the whole time. Every time we had a free kick in the attacking 3rd we would get beat on the counter. We got into injury trouble early which hurt us. Overall, though, we were getting our chances, just fell short. The guys played with a lot of heart and finished strong. Really proud of the way they played. Just an unlucky night for us.”
Matthews said Isaac Dirshin received player of the game.
The loss didn’t mark the end of the season for Lathrop. They played again Friday at 1 p.m. at Service High School. The report on that game is in today’s paper.
