The Lathrop boys wrestling team returns to the Alaska School Activities Association’s State Tournament today, hoping to once again finish in the Top 3.
Led by coach Wes Bockert, 11 of the team’s athletes will hit the mat today in preliminary matches in the two-day event.
“They’re just hard workers,” Bockert said. “You know we build a demanding program where we set the bar high. We shoot for other goals nationally — U.S. Open and all of that stuff. Being state champs or being a tough team is a byproduct of that. We don’t just set the bar at State.
Returning to the tournament, Lathrop looks to defend several gold- and silver-medal placings from the 2021 season, including senior Noah Curtis who took the top spot last year in the 285-pound weight class.
Twins Aaron and Jacob Johnson both took second place last year in the 152-pound and 160-pound weight classes, respectively. This season, the seniors will try their luck in different classes with Aaron taking over the 160-pound class and Jacob entering the 171-pound division.
In preparing for their final showings, the brothers found similar paths to success.
“You’ve got to show up everyday even if you don’t want to,” Jacob Johnson said. “You’ve got to pretty much give it your all. As long as you are always giving it 110 percent, sometimes you might fail, but all that matters is that you gave 110 percent.”
For Aaron Johnson, it was as much about building his skills as the effort. He explained that “practicing, drilling the moves, working on technique” as well as “lots of conditioning, lots of discipline, and trying to stay focused” were the biggest parts of his training.
While Bockert has built a strong culture of hard work and dedication, he’s wary of a few teams that have access to year-round training and competition, specifically defending champions Colony, last year’s runners-up South Anchorage, and Soldotna who could knock the Malemutes off the podium.
“Wrestling has been hurt by shortening the season, so really you’ve got three months, and that’s a hard aspect to build on,” Bockert said.
Malemute athletes and coach have optimistic outlooks on what they’re capable of doing in the final matches of the season.
“My goals are basically just go out there, perform at the highest level I can for me and my team… and hopefully come back a state champ,” said Jacob Johnson.
“Finishing out in the Top 3 is really what I’m hoping for,” added Bockert.