The Anchorage Wolverines spoiled the Fairbanks Ice Dogs’ party once again.
After trailing 2-0 and 3-2 the Wolverines rallied to claim a wild 5-4 North American Hockey League victory in front of a raucous, standing room only crowd at the Big Dipper Ice Arena Saturday night.
The win prevented the Ice Dogs from recording their first home ice sweep of the season, but Fairbanks remains in first place in the NAHL Midwest Division two points ahead of the idle Kenai River Brown Bears.
Anchorage’s David Tolan scored from in close with 27.4 seconds remaining to snap a 4-4 tie and give the Wolverines their third victory in four games at the Big Dipper this season.
With the score tied 3-3 going into the final period, the Wolverines took the lead when Cameron Morris scored his second goal of the game at the 8:28 mark.
The Ice Dogs tied it up when Kole Altergott slammed a rebound through the pads of Anchorage goalie
Vaughn Makar to tie the score a 4-4 with nine minutes left in the game.
That set the stage for Tolan’s last-minute heroics.
Unlike Friday night’s series opener when Fairbanks came out sluggish and fell behind 2-0 before rallying to claim a 3-2 win, the Ice Dogs came out firing on all cylinders Saturday night.
Cole Burke got Fairbanks on the scoreboard at 6:48 of the opening frame when he knocked the puck in the net after wild scramble in front of Anchorage goalie Vaughn Makar. Several players crashed into the net as the puck went in, however the goal stood.
Brady Welsch and Tyler Herzberg were credited with assists.
Just 47 seconds later the Ice Dogs had a 2-0 lead when Colin Goff deflected the puck into the net off assists from Julian Recine and Kole Altergott.
Undaunted by falling behind 2-0, Anchorage cut the deficit in half when Cooper Morris scored off of a faceoff with an assist of Mason LeBel at 11:12 of the opening stanza.
The Wolverines tied the score 2-2 at 6:12 of the second period Cameron Morris put the puck past Ice Dogs goalie Kayden Hargraves at 6:12 of the second period.
The Ice Dogs responded with a power-play goal at 12:58 of the second to take a 3-2 lead.
Billy Renfrew lit the lamp for his 10 th goal of the season with assists from Cameron Ricotta and Joey Potter.
A strong forecheck enabled Anchorage to tie the score at the 16:04 mark on a goal by Jackson Reineke.
Hargraves finished the night with 38 saves, while Makar stopped 32 shots.
The Ice Dogs hit the road for games against the Chippewa Steel next weekend. The games will be played in Marshall, Minnesota, the town that hosted the Ice Dogs during the 2020-21 season.
The Ice Dogs next home game is Jan. 13 when the Kenai River Brown Bears come to the Big Dipper for the first time this season.