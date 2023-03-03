Diamond Lamb and Amy Pilon scored nine points each as the Lathrop High School girls basketball team narrowly defeated Monroe Catholic 38-32 Thursday night.
After taking the lead in the first quarter, the Malemutes trailed the
Rams at the half before rallying in the final eight minutes of play.
Both teams struggled to get points on the board in the opening quarter, with Monroe Catholic putting up two free throws and Lathrop putting in a layup over three minutes after the tip-off. From there, the Malemutes found their footing with a 10-0 run to end the period in the lead.
The Rams responded with their own 8-0 run, taking the lead early in the second quarter. Even though Lathrop’s Ilyssa DaMota sank a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from nearly half court, the Malemutes still went into the locker room trailing by six.
The third quarter was a low-scoring affair, Lathrop putting up seven points while the Rams only managed one 3-point basket.
Having cut the Rams’ lead to two points, the Malemutes came out strong in the final quarter, taking the lead with a 3-pointer by T.T. Tagovailoa and holding onto it for the remainder of the game.
The Rams were led by Maggie Zaverl with 13 points and Shannel Kovalsky with eight.
