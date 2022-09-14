A promotion at Chico State University that comes with additional summer responsibilities for Mark Lindsay meant the Alaska Goldpanners needed a new field manager – a position that has been filled by former Cal Poly-Ponoma and Fullerton College coach Bret Lachemann.
“Bret was an assistant coach for us in 2009 and is one of the most respected coaches on the West Coast,” Goldpanners general manager John Lohrke said. “I’m really looking forward to having Bret manage for us this next year.”
Lindsay worked with the Goldpanners for two seasons, including as field manager of this summer’s team that went 35-14-1 and finished in third place at the Marshall Gates World Series in Salt Lake City.
“Mark did a terrific job for us this last season and certainly as our pitching coach in 2021,” Lohrke said. “I’m going to miss working with him because he’s been awesome the last two seasons.”
Lohrke also noted that Lindsay recommended Lachemann as his replacement.
“We both believe he’ll do a tremendous job,” Lokrke said.
Lachemann played three seasons in the then-Anaheim Angels organization before entering the coaching profession. He is now the pitching coach at Hope International University in Fullerton, California. He said he and his family are excited to be back in Fairbanks for the summer season.
“My first experience there was as an assistant in 2009,” he said. ”It was a great experience. The players were great. My wife and kids had an amazing visit as well. My two boys were 7 and 9 years old, so they had a great time and they were all excited for an opportunity to return to Alaska.”
Lachemann also commented on the historical aspect of being a member of the Alaska Goldpanners, including participating in the Midnight Sun Game and joining a long line of highly successful and highly revered head coaches.
“It's quite an honor,” he said. “Going way back there are some really big names that have coached for the Panners over the years – Ben Hines, Ed Scheff, Jim Dietz and I would be remiss if I didn't mention Mark Lindsay from last year.”