Lachemann

Veteran college coach and former minor leaguer Bret Lachemann currently works with pitchers at Hope International University in California. 

A promotion at Chico State University that comes with additional summer responsibilities for Mark Lindsay meant the Alaska Goldpanners needed a new field manager – a position that has been filled by former Cal Poly-Ponoma and Fullerton College coach Bret Lachemann.

“Bret was an assistant coach for us in 2009 and is one of the most respected coaches on the West Coast,” Goldpanners general manager John Lohrke said. “I’m really looking forward to having Bret manage for us this next year.”