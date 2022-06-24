In 1937, the U.S. Mint turned to Fort Knox to lock down its gold supply. Thursday night, the San Diego Waves turned to Grant Knox to lock down the Alaska Goldpanners’ offense.
With a combination of sliders, fast balls and offspeed pitches, and a steel wall in the outfield behind him, the 5-foot-11 righthander kept the lead his Waves teammates built for him in the fifth inning as safe as the $220 billion worth of gold bullion stored in the Kentucky landmark.
But a Goldpanners’ rally meant the Waves needed extra innings – with Phoenix Sommay driving in Quincy Scott with a single to centerfield with two out in the top of the 10th – to top Alaska 8-7 Thursday night at Growden Memorial Park.
The result was the second loss in a row – and third loss of the season – for Alaska, as the Goldpanners fell to 11-3-1 with two games remaining in this series, both at 7 p.m. today and Saturday.
The first four batters in the Goldpanners’ lineup made it appear that Knox, a junior at Linfield University, an NCAA Division III school in Western Oregon, wouldn’t be up to the monumental task. After collecting the first out on a deep fly ball to center by leadoff hitter Brock Kleszcz, Tate Shimao singled up the middle, Sean Rimmer singled to left and Brock Rudy doubled to the wall in center to stake the Goldpanners to a 2-1 lead.
But from there, Knox retired 16 Alaska batters in a row, including six straight on fly balls to the outfield in the third and fourth innings. Rimmer, a University of Hawaii sophomore, eventually broke the hitless streak with two out in the sixth, but he was followed by Rudy flying out to left.
It wasn’t until the seventh inning when Caleb Millikan hit a one-out triple down the line and to the wall in right that the Goldpanners were positioned to put another run on the board. Ethan Remmers drove him home with a hard-hit single to right, cutting the deficit to 7-3. After his last strikeout of the night, Knox gave up another triple to the same spot as Millikan’s, this time with Marty Munoz knocking in Remmers. That closed the Panners’ deficit to 7-4 and ended Knox’s night. Lefty reliever Sebastian Castro came on, walking Brock Klezcz before Shimao fouled out to the first base side to end the inning.
The Goldpanners attempted to recapture the same late-inning magic that propelled them to a 10th-inning, 10-9 Midnight Sun Game victory two nights ago. Remmers led off with a single, and was replaced by pinch-runner Alex Garcia of North Pole who immediately took second on a bad pickoff throw. Schuck then singled to score Garcia and cut the lead to 7-5 with no outs.
Waves manager Jason Schmeiser went back to a right-hander, senior Colton Bulger from Concordia University in Irvine, Calif. He immediately gave up three consecutive singles Munoz, Flores and Shimao, allowing Schuck and Munoz to score on back-to-back at-bats and tie the game. Bulger then came in and got a foul out, a strike out and a ground out to end the frame.
Down 8-7 entering the bottom of the 10th, Cayden Clark drew a one-out walk Bulger and advanced to second on an error by Ryan Fenn that allowed Isaac Schuck to reach first safely. Marty Munoz walked on four pitches to load the bases, but Brock Kleszcz struck out looking for the second out and Tate Shimao was two steps away from beating out a 4-3 ground out to first.
San Diego struck first in the opening inning with a sacrifice fly by Garner Christiansen, but otherwise Meredith was solid until the fifth. Back-to-back singles to lead off the inning foreshadowed problems, and following a fly out to center and a walk the Waves’ Ryan Fenn delivered a two-RBI single to retake the lead 3-2. A walk to reload the bases ended Meredith’s night with eight hits, five runs (four earned) and four walks.
Alaska’s Cole Alexander came on in relief and immediately gave up a two-RBI single to right before getting out of the frame with a groundout and infield fly. U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Raymond Padilla of Fort Wainwright pitched three scoreless innings – the seventh through the 10 – to include working out of a two-out, bases-loaded jam in the eighth. After giving up the winning run, Garcia faced the last Waves batter, getting a fly ball to center.