ANCHORAGE — The Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School boys team won a basketball game in the first 12 minutes of play Saturday night and, subsequently, prevailed in a game of keep away at the Alaska Airlines Center.
But they’ll only receive a trophy for one of those victories – a 53-48 win over West Valley High School in the Class 4A championship game of the ASAA State Basketball Tournament.
The win was a heartbreaker for a Wolfpack team that’s lost just seven games in the past three seasons but again comes away from Anchorage without the coveted top prize. It’s been since 1990 that West Valley was the last Fairbanks team to win a Class 4A boys basketball title, though this year’s Wolfpack team is the first team to reach the championship game since Lathrop played for a title in 1999.
Despite two-time state player of the year Stewart Erhart helping the Wolfpack off to a fast start in the first quarter with nine points to give West Valley a 9-4 lead en route to an 11-9 advantage after the first period, the basketball portion of Saturday night’s program was effectively decided with 4:36 to play in the second quarter.
That was when Victor Meza drove the lane for a layup to give the Thunderbirds a 22-13 lead, capping a 13-0 run that featured a pair of 3-pointers by Muhammad Sabaly and a third basket from behind the arc by Akeem Sulaiman.
East Anchorage coach Chuck Martin immediately slowed things down. Way down.
The Thunderbirds drained 1 minute and 50 seconds off the clock on their next offensive possession, as Meza freed himself down low for a short jumper off the glass at the 2:46 mark.
Eliyah Dominique quickly responded for West Valley at the other end to make it 24-16, but again, Martin hollered “Mustang! Mustang!” to his squad – the code word for be patient.
“We’d seen some from video the things they do to put pressure on the ball and speed up the game, so we had practiced this a lot,” Martin said of his strategy to slow down the game.
Two more minutes came off the clock before Xyomar Velez sank a 3-pointer – the Thunderbirds’ fourth of the first half – to make it 27-16. Disaster then struck for West Valley as a turnover on the trip down the court gave Meza a chance to follow a missed layup by Braeden Speakman at the buzzer to make it a 13-point halftime lead.
“We definitely talked about it at halftime,” Wolfpack coach Colten Growden said of the slow-it-down approach. “We went to some trapping, tried to get some steals, but they hit some key baskets and it just seemed that no matter how many times we’d get ourselves out of the hole, they’d dig a little deeper.”
The Thunderbirds opened the third quarter with just three shots in the first four minutes, but the first two were driving shots on which the shooters – Sabally and Sulaiman – drew fouls and converted three-point opportunities.
Erhart and Elijah Dominique (assisted by Bradley) cut the 19-point lead back to 15 at the 5:20 mark.
But again, content to work the ball around the perimeter in anticipation of the perfect shot – and benefiting from two West Valley turnovers – there was a scant 2:48 left on the clock in the third period when another old-fashioned 3-point play by Sabally again extended the lead to 19.
Just as two-time state player of the year Stewart Erhart sparked an 8-0 run in the waning minutes of the period, and the thought that the Thunderbirds wouldn’t be able to play keep-away for an entire 8-minute quarter if the Wolfpack could somehow cut the lead under 10 before the horn – Axel Carpio hit another buzzer-beater for the Thunderbirds, this time dropping a 3-pointer in from the right baseline.
On two occasions, East Anchorage’s use of the four corners offensive strategy drew rounds of boos from many in the crowd of 3,400 watching the championship game. Martin certainly wasn’t going to be deterred though, with a state championship just 4:42 away and the Thunderbirds up by 11.
The Wolfpack had actually begun chipping away at the lead again with a 12-4 run in the first six minutes of the quarter to make it a 46-40 game when Koltin Thompson hit a 3-pointer with 1:53 to go.
“We missed some free throws, they have the best player in the state and all of a sudden things got a bit tighter,” Martin said .
While Erhart, who finished with 25 points to earn player of the game honors – and Thompson combined for 10 points in the final 1:16, the Thunderbirds hit seven of eight free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
“It’s going to take a while to get past this,” Growden said after a pause to think of what he could tell his team. “It hurts your pride a lot. But those who are graduating took the program further than it’s been in decades, and for those who are coming back, well, year after year we lose great players but somehow we’re still here.”
