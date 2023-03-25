WVHS 0326

Stewart Erhart (No. 10) consoles a Wolfpack teammate after West Valley’s 53-48 loss to East Anchorage in the ASAA State Basketball Tournament Class 4A championship game Saturday night at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.

ANCHORAGE — The Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School boys team won a basketball game in the first 12 minutes of play Saturday night and, subsequently, prevailed in a game of keep away at the Alaska Airlines Center.

But they’ll only receive a trophy for one of those victories – a 53-48 win over West Valley High School in the Class 4A championship game of the ASAA State Basketball Tournament.

