The summer dirt racing at Mitchell Raceway has brought a great deal of excitement to Fairbanks as well as big crowds.
This past weekend, though, the crowds and excitement were even bigger than normal as a racing legend came to the interior.
Twenty-five year NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace competed in the Alaska Dirt Shootout this past weekend and there were well over a thousand people in attendance to watch. After retiring from NASCAR in 2015, Wallace spends much of his time competing in dirt racing for fun. He enjoyed his time in Fairbanks greatly.
“I’ve learned so much up here,” Wallace said. “I’ve been taking in museums and we stopped at all the shops. We’ve learned so much about the history of Alaska. This is my first time up here and I’ve learned so much. This is a trip I’ll remember my whole life.”
It’s a trip that the motor sport fans of Fairbanks won’t soon forget either, and there were plenty of them in attendance to watch it all go down.
“We had an excellent turnout from our fans,” said racer and Greater Fairbanks Racing Association President Monte Pearson. “We’re really happy with the support we got.”
The event was split into two days with races going through Friday and Saturday night. The final results in the Mini Stock race saw Dave Parsons finishing in first place while Wayne Shaw and Peyton Strickland took second and third place, respectively.
In the Dollar Stock race, it was Jimmie Hale who took the top spot while Dylan Wingard ended the race in second place. Robert Smalls was the third place finisher.
Brayden Anders continued his excellent summer of racing as he took home the top prize in the Sportsman race. Jesse Wilson and Brad King finished in second and third place, respectively.
The Modified race saw an upset victory as Marty Flora was the top finisher with Pearson taking second and Wallace finishing in third.
In the Late Models race, Mike Braddock was the first place finisher with Alex Swagkert taking home second. Billy Magers was the third place contestant.
Finally, there was the Sprints. John McDonald was the first place finisher and Garrett Hill took second. Interestingly, third place ended up being a tie between Liam McDonald and Dallas Dalton.
There won’t be any racing this weekend as the drivers take time to enjoy the holiday weekend. Mitchell will be back open for business on Friday, July 9 for Military Appreciation night at 7 p.m.
