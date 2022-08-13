Undersized and outnumbered against the Kenai Kardinals, coach Matt Mesa’s Ravens nonetheless gave him some signs of encouragement during Friday night’s 32-7 loss in their season opener at Eielson High.
For starters, what looked like a mismatch on paper was a close game at the half. Other than a 1-yard rushing touchdown by William Wilson on the Kardinals’ first drive, and an 8-yard touchdown reception from Roc Riggle to Wade James with 6:53 to play in the second quarter, Kenai wasn’t able to strike pay dirt. That included the Ravens stopping two 2-point PAT rushes.
In fact, with under 9 minutes to play in the third quarter, the Ravens had a chance to make it a one-score ballgame. They had recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff at the 25-yard line before a pair of tackles in the backfield pushed them back. They gained five of it back on a third-down carry by Ayden White, but on fourth-and-6 White was stopped a yard short of a first down.
“We have to learn discipline,” Mesa said after the game. “We want to rebuilt the program to what it was under coach David DeVaughn (when they won a Division III state title), but we have to build it in a different way, and that means the kids giving 110 percent. If they’ll just give that to me, then we’ll have their backs.”
After turning the ball over on downs, Kenai drove 82 yards in eight plays, capping the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run by Reagan Graves.
After holding Eielson to a three-and-out on the next possession, Kenai drove 50 yards on nine plays. A 49-yard touchdown pass from Riggle to James was negated by a block-in-the-back call, but the Kardinals persevered and capped the drive on a 14-yard run by Graves to make it 24-0 with 9:09 to play in the third quarter,
The Kardinals defense again came up with a key play on the next series, as Ricky Mercado intercepted an Evan Brown pass at the Kenai 25 and returned it to the Eielson 30. Three plays later Graves scored from 12 yards out to make it 30-0. Riggle ran tacked on the two-point conversion.
With a running clock in the fourth quarter, the Ravens scored on a 64-yard touchdown pass from Brown to White with 32 seconds to play.
“With 70 percent new kids we’re always adjusting to new personnel,” Mesa said. “But we’re learning quickly and hope we’ll have some better nights after this one.”
