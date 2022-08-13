Eielson FB 0813

Eielson High School’s Ayden White gains ground on a second-half carry during the Ravens’ 32-7 loss to Kenai on Friday night. Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

Undersized and outnumbered against the Kenai Kardinals, coach Matt Mesa’s Ravens nonetheless gave him some signs of encouragement during Friday night’s 32-7 loss in their season opener at Eielson High.

For starters, what looked like a mismatch on paper was a close game at the half. Other than a 1-yard rushing touchdown by William Wilson on the Kardinals’ first drive, and an 8-yard touchdown reception from Roc Riggle to Wade James with 6:53 to play in the second quarter, Kenai wasn’t able to strike pay dirt. That included the Ravens stopping two 2-point PAT rushes.

