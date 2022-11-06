The No. 2-ranked University of Alaska Fairbanks rifle team finished in third place at the Fall Classic hosted by West Virginia University with a score of 4,725.
A mere 12 points separated the top three schools, with TCU winning in a score of 4,737 and the host Mountaineers finishing second in 4,733 on Sunday at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown, West Virginia.
No. 1 Kentucky came in fourth after shooting a 4,705.
The Horned Frogs’ Stephanie Grundsøe was the top individual with a smalbore score of 591 and a near-perfect air rifle score of 599 for an 1,190 total.
Sára Karasová (592-594—1186) and Rylan Kissell (588-598—1186) led the Nanooks with a tie for a fourth-place finish.
Karasová’s smallbore score of 592 was the best posted in the event.
Kissell’s 598 air rifle score tied for second.
Also in the Top 10 overall was UAF’s Gavin Barnick (585-594—1179), who placed ninth.
Marina Gonzalez Mazo (581-594—1175), Peter Fiori (587-586—1173) and Rachael Charles (581-588—1169) rounded out the Nanooks’ scoring.
The Nanooks will conclude their fall season this weekend as the University of Nebraska comes to Fairbanks.
The teams will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Tanana Valley Sportsman’s Association and at 8 a.m. Sunday at the E.F. Horton Rifle Range in the Patty Center.