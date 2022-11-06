The No. 2-ranked University of Alaska Fairbanks rifle team finished in third place at the Fall Classic hosted by West Virginia University with a score of 4,725.

A mere 12 points separated the top three schools, with TCU winning in a score of 4,737 and the host Mountaineers finishing second in 4,733 on Sunday at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown, West Virginia.