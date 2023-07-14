Evelyn Cooley competing in the junior rodeo

Evelyn Cooley rounding the final barrel in the barrel race at the junior rodeo

 Caleb Jones

Friday night saw the junior rodeo kick off three straight days of rodeo events for the Golden Days Rodeo and Music Fest.

The junior rodeo saw participants aged 18 and under participate in several events such as ground roping, barrel racing, pole bending and more.