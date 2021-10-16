Prior to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night, the Lathrop Malemutes had never won a state championship in football.
Prior to 6:30 p.m., the Soldotna Stars had won each of the past 10 state championships in Division II. No team in Fairbanks had won a state title in football since North Pole in 2004.
No team until 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night. That was when Jarren Littell and others laid exhausted on the field of Service High School. It was the time the decade-long dynasty of the SOHI Stars came to an end. Most importantly, it was the time the Lathrop Malemutes could call themselves what they’ve always wanted: Lathrop Malemutes, football state champions.
Thanks to Littell’s six total touchdowns, big time offensive plays by Andrew Williams and Dean Silva, and a host of season-altering plays by the whole defense, the Lathrop Malemutes defeated the Soldotna Stars 39-28 on Saturday night at Service High School. The win ended the 2021 football season and gave the Malemutes the 2021 Division II State Championship in football.
Lathrop came out as though they’d been fired from a cannon with a nice kick return to midfield before Andre Williams took off for a 22-yard run to put the Malemutes at the Soldotna 33 yardline. Two plays later, quarterback Jarren Littell found Dean Silva for a 33-yard touchdown pass with 10:53 left in the opening quarter to make it 7-0 in the blink of an eye.
A blink of an eye was about how long it took Soldotna to respond, however, as Garrett Metcalf took off up the middle two minutes later from midfield to score. However, the Stars missed the ensuing extra point and the Malemutes maintained the lead 7-6.
Lathrop was on the verge of a three-and-out the next possession as they faced a third and three at their own 30 yardline. Under pressure, Littell tossed the ball to Eddie Coleman who the Stars must have forgotten about because he was all alone. He remained alone as he moved from between the hash marks to the Lathrop sideline. Alone he stayed all 70 yards to the end zone to put the Malemutes on the board just 46 seconds after SOHI scored to make it 13-6 after the missed extra point.
On the next Soldotna possession, the Stars opted to pass on third down when the ball was picked off by the fastest man in Alaska as Peyton George returned the pick to the six yardline. A personal foul on Soldotna put the ball at the three yardline and Littell only needed a play to run it in up the middle to make it a 19-6 game with 6:45 remaining in the opening quarter.
Soldotna began feeling the pressure as they opted to go for it on fourth and six on their next possession, but they were stuffed by Lathrop defensive lineman Justice Nelson to give the Malemutes the ball on the Stars’ 40 yardline. Lathrop drove all the way down to the SOHI three yardline and facing third and goal on the first play of the second quarter, Littell ran up the middle and into the end zone for a touchdown. Littell ran it in on the two-point conversion attempt to make it 27-6 Malemutes.
SOHI is the best team of the past decade for a reason, however, and they showed why with the next possession. After a 50-yard run by Metcalf to put them on the Lathrop 20, the Stars continued to pound away which culminated in a one-yard touchdown plunge by Wayne Mellon. A failed two-point conversion made it 27-12 in favor of the Malemutes which is how the score remained heading into halftime.
After two failed possessions by each team, Soldotna began driving once again and with 2:27 remaining in the third quarter they scored on a 20-yard touchdown run by Brock Wilson. A successful two-point conversion made it a one possession game as Lathrop’s lead turned to just 27-20.
Perhaps the biggest play of the game came at the beginning of the fourth quarter after Lathrop failed to gain yardage on third and faced a fourth and six at their own 33. Head coach Luke Balash opted to go for it, but rather than try to pick up the first, he wanted the whole field and got it as Littell found Dean Silva at the three yardline to set up a first and goal. Two plays later, Littell punched it up the middle yet again to score from one yard out. The two-point conversion failed and the score was 33-20 with 10:07 left.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Malemutes forced the Stars into a fumble and Lathrop recovered to get the ball on the SOHI side of the field.
When Lathrop found themselves facing a fourth and three, Lathrop went for it again and Littell found Silva for a completion to the two yardline. The very next play with 7:05 left on the board, Littell scored his sixth touchdown of the day on a two yard run to make it 39-20 after the failed extra point.
The Stars were able to get on the board again and convert a two-point conversion with 2:24 left in the game to make it 39-28, but Lathrop recovered the onside kick to kill SOHI’s chances for a comeback. The Malemutes ran out the clock and all over the field as they celebrated a long awaited victory.