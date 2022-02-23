Racers in the Iron Dog Pro Class have reached the halfway point in Nome, and the heavy hitters have already separated themselves. The top three teams into Nome were all expected contenders, including the defending champions and two teams who were close to taking the title in 2021.
First into Nome were Nick Olstad and Tyler Alestad, 2020 champions who couldn’t defend the title in 2021. Olstad and Alestad arrived at the halfway point shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, followed less than an hour later by defending champions Brad George and Robby Schachle. Casey Boylan and Bryan Leslie, who finished second in 2021 after suffering mechanical failure in the last 20 miles of the race, were third.
When accounting for layovers and time adjustments, the true leaders are Olstad and Alestad, Boylan and Leslie and then Chris Olds and Mike Morgan in third.
Trail conditions have been ideal, according to Iron Dog updates. Despite a fast and smooth trail, though, the overall speeds are a bit slower this year, possibly due to flat light. But since trail conditions are good, with plenty of new, powdery snow, there have been fewer broken machines this year.
Despite blizzard conditions in Nome on Monday, all teams still in the race arrived in Nome. The final team, Bret Bohn and Tommy German, reached the halfway point shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday.
Thus far, seven Pro Class teams have scratched, leaving 21 still in contention from the initial field of 28 racers. Reasons from scratching vary from mechanical issues–one racer’s sled caught fire and was completely destroyed–to crash injuries.
The 2022 field, one of the largest in Iron Dog history, includes 32 rookies and 24 veterans, and seven champions.
Conditions were decent for the Expedition Class start on Thursday, but deteriorated late in the week prior to the Pro Class’s Saturday start. Due to “standing water, open creeks and other treacherous conditions,” the Pro Class start moved to the Menard Center, according to an Iron Dog press release. However, conditions along the trail improved as teams headed north.
The halfway banquet was held on Tuesday evening. While Nome is considered the unofficial halfway point, racers actually are not quite 50% done with the Iron Dog. After leaving Nome, racers–who have already traveled about 1,000 miles– still have another 1,482 miles left to go.