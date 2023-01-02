The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame fought back to earn a split of their college hockey series against the University of Alaska Fairbanks Sunday evening in South Bend, Indiana.
After the Nanooks captured the series opener 3-2 on Saturday, the No 19 Irish blanked the Nanooks 2-0 in the series finale in front of more than 4,000 fans at the Compton Family Ice Arena on Notre Dame’s campus.
The setback snapped the Nanooks five-game winning streak and left Alaska at 10-8-2 on the season heading into a two-game series against the No. 1-ranked Denver University Pioneers starting Friday night in Denver.
Notre Dame split its fifth straight series and improved to 9-9-2 on the season.
Both goaltenders turned in impressive showings throughout the two-game series. Notre Dame’s Ryan Bischel turned away 25 shots to record his fourth shutout of the season on Sunday night. He kept the Nanooks off the scoreboard for the final four periods of the two-game set.
Meanwhile, UAF goaltender Matt Radomsky stopped 27 shots in suffering the loss. Notre Dame’s second goal was into an empty net.
Neither team scored a power play goal in the series. The Nanooks were 0 for 4 in the series finale, while the Irish were 0 for 2. Both teams were 0 for 8 on the series.
Drew Bavaro scored the only goal the Irish needed when he beat Radomsky at the 14:17 mark of the first period. Trevor Janicke ended any hopes of the Nanooks tying the score when he put the puck in an empty net with 1:19 left on the clock.
The loss marked the second time the Nanooks had been blanked this season. The other loss was by an identical 2-0 score against the Michigan Tech Huskies at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks.