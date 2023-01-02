UAF 0103

The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame fought back to earn a split of their college hockey series against the University of Alaska Fairbanks Sunday evening in South Bend, Indiana.

After the Nanooks captured the series opener 3-2 on Saturday, the No 19 Irish blanked the Nanooks 2-0 in the series finale in front of more than 4,000 fans at the Compton Family Ice Arena on Notre Dame’s campus.