Back home in New Orleans we had a tradition at the end of each sports season. The Times-Picayune and New Orleans Advocate would always put out their All-Metro team honoring the best New Orleans area athletes in their respective sport.
Now, I’m brining a little bit of home with me here to Fairbanks.
Welcome one and all to the first ever All-Fairbanks Team. My hope is to put out an All-Fairbanks team for each sport from here on out. Having said that, I’d hoped to have this list out a lot sooner than now so don’t hold me to that.
This list will be honoring all of those who competed in spring sports seasons (Soccer, baseball, softball, track, wrestling).
With this week marking the return of prep sports, we’ll be putting out a team each day. Today, we will start with the All-Fairbanks Track and Field team. With that in mind, let’s get to it.
PEYTON GEORGE, LATHROP
George had an absolutely phenomenal campaign last year. After winning the regional 100m dash, George went to the state tournament ranked 18th in Alaska. He went on to win the state championship in the 100m as a sophomore. George was also the anchor on the 4x100 meter regional champs and finished 2nd place in the regional long jump.
ESSENCE SLATE, LATHROP
It’s not hard to figure out how Slate got nominated. She won the regional championship in long jump, placed second in the 200m at regionals while ranking top three in the state in the same event, and was the anchor for the regional champion 4x200 team.
NAOMI BAILEY, WEST VALLEY
Bailey closed out a dominant tack career with a dominant showing at the state championship. Bailey took home three first place medals for the West Valley girls team that won state. Bailey took first in the 3200m, 800m, and 1600m races.
DANIEL ABRAMOWICZ, WEST VALLEY
Something that should strike fear into every non-Wolfpack track and field competitor this year: Abramowicz will be back for more this season. The senior was dominant in Anchorage this past year as he took home first place in the 800m and 3200m while coming within 0.03 seconds of a third state title in the 1600m.
GARREN NICHOLSON, MONROE CATHOLIC
Nicholson dominated the competition in the 100m hurdles as he took home an individual state championship while also finishing second in the 300m hurdle.
KATIE BAST, MONROE CATHOLIC
It’s crazy to think that Bast still has another year of school at the prep level after all she’s accomplished in multiple sports. In track, she finished 8th at state in the 1600m while taking 2nd in the 3200m.
LIA CASTILLO, NORTH POLE
Castillo, the coach’s daughter, made the Patriots proud with her showing at the state tournament. The rising junior took home 4th place in the 800m and 6th place in the high jump at state.
ASHER TERCH, NORTH POLE
Terch had a strong season all-around, but he showed his true mettle at the state tournament in taking home 7th place in the Discus.
BRANDON POLESKY, EIELSON
Polesky seemed to be all over the place for the Ravens in athletics last year. Polesky ultimately won the state championship in the 200m dash while also taking third in the 100m.
TESLIN BRANNAN, EIELSON
Brannan was the lone Raven’s female athlete at state and she made them proud in taking 6th in the 100m hurdles.
GREYSON WATKINS, HUTCHISON
Watkins was strong for the Hawks all year, culminating in a 4th place finish in the 300m hurdles at state.
GRACE GREENE, HUTCHISON
Greene placed 4th in the high jump at state while also competing in the 100m hurdles.
BEN BIALIK, DELTA JUNCTION
Bialik had one of the finest accomplishments of any athlete at the state competition as he won first place in the shot put.
MCKINLEY EDDINGTON, TRI-VALLEY
Eddington did it all for Tri-Valley, seriously. She competed in four different events, taking 2nd in the 100m hurdles, 7th in the 200m dash, 8th in the 300m hurdles, and 8th in the 100m dash.
Tomorrow: Soccer
