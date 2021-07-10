Wikipedia defines pickleball as “paddleball sport (similar to a racket sport) that combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis.” Naturally, people may still have some questions about what pickleball is, even after reading that description. If so, the Farthest North Pickleball Club has answers for you.
The FNPC is hosting an introduction to pickleball course today beginning at 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at rink two of the Big Dipper Ice Arena. There’s no admission fee, any and all are welcome, and the only requirement is the signing of a release form.
The event is aimed at informing people what pickleball is and teaching them the basics. The sport is primarily aimed at the senior citizen community and it’s expected that as many as 80 people are already planning to attend. The rink is closest to the hospital with parking on either side of the courts.
Further events will be incorporated in time with hopes of expanding events to other locations around Fairbanks. Any other questions can be answered upon arrival.
