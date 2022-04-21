The Native Youth Olympics State Championships begin today with an opening ceremony at 12:30 p.m. at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
Interior youth qualified for the event, which runs through Sunday, at the Cook Inlet Tribal Council regional meet this month at Effie Kokrine.
Athletes of the meet were Abby Mallette (five victories, one runner-up finish and one third-place finish) and James Maska-Johnson (two victories, three second-place and two third-place finishes.)
At the regional meet, high school and middle school athletes from Fairbanks and North Pole competed in 10 Alaska Native traditional games that require a combination of power, speed, balance and perseverance. They represent skills Alaska’s Native people needed to survive in the harsh environment.
Native Youth Olympics competitions are unique as the athletes are not only competing against each other, but helping coach each other as well. It is common to see an athlete offer advice or encouragement to an athlete from another school as they compete.
The community nature of the NYO competitions makes for a unique environment, where all success is celebrated and teams work together for the best of everyone.
While all athletes work together, individual success is still awarded and celebrated over the course of the three-day event.
Today’s events are the Scissor Broad Jump, Wrist Carry, Alaskan High Kick and Kneel Jump. Mallette, from Lathrop High School, swept the first three girls events at the regional meet and Hutchison’s Grace Greene won the Kneel Jump. On the boys side, Emanuel Bostwick of West Valley High is the top qualifier in the Scissor Broad Jump and Alaskan High Kick while Lathrop’s Maska-Johnson is the region’s top qualifier in the Wrist Carry and Lathrop’s Davin Malzahn won the Kneel Jump.
Friday’s competition will begin at 10 a.m. and feature the Two Foot High Kick, Eskimo Stick Pull and One Hand Reach.
The boys’ top qualifiers from the Interior region are Malzahn (One Hand Reach), Lathrop’s Ambrose Phillips (Two Foot High Kick), and Bostwick (Eskimo Stick Pull).
For the girls, Greene leads local entrants in the Two Foot High Kick, while Effie Kokrine’s Kylirose Paniptchuk won regionals in the Eskimo Stick Pull and Mallette took the One Hand Reach.
The final day of competition begins at 10 a.m., with strength, stamina and determination on display. The Indian Stick Pull with feature top regional qualifiers Geoffrey Anderson and Ericka Dublin.
The One Foot High Kick top qualifiers are Bostwick, with a kick of 96 feet, and Mallette, who cleared 73 feet.
The last event is the Seal Hop, in which athletes hold a plank position and move themselves across the floor as far as possible. There is no predetermined finish line; the athletes go until they simply cannot go any further.
Maska-Johnson was able to hop 75 feet, 8 inches to qualify first out of the Interior on the boys side, while Hutchison’s Lily Reece took first for the girls, just three inches shy of the boys distance, at 75-5.
Results from the Fairbanks Regional meet follow:
BOYS EVENTS
Scissor Broad Jump
Emanuel Bostwick, West Valley 30 feet, 5.5 inches
James Kignak, Hutchison, 29’ 9.25”
James Maska-Johnson, Lathrop, 28’ 3.75”
Kneel Jump
Davin Malzahn, Lathrop, 44.5 feet
Maska-Johnson, Lathrop, 44’
Andre Eustache, Ryan, 34.25’
Alaskan High Kick
Bostwick, 71 inches, 1 miss
Kignak, 70”, 3 misses
Eustache, 66”, 0 misses
Two Foot High Kick
Ambrose Phillips, Lathrop, 76 inches, 2 misses
Johnathan Knox, Lathrop, 71”, 5 misses
Bostwick, 70”, 2 misses
One Hand Reach
Malzahn, 60 inches, 4 misses
Kignak, 54”, 0 misses
Maska-Johnson, 54”, 0 misses
Wrist Carry
Maska-Johnson, 129 feet, 8 inches
Jack Plant, Lathrop, 79’11”
Johnathan Knox, Lathrop, 60’4”
One-Foot High Kick
Bostwick, 96 inches, 2 misses
Maska-Johnson, 84”, 1 miss
Knox, 84 inches, 2 misses
Seal Hop
Maska-Johnson, 75’ 8 inches
Plant, 71’
Indian Stick Pull
1. Geoffrey Anderson, Ryan. 2. Maska-Johnson 3. Malzahn
Eskimo Stick Pull
1. Bostwick 2. Plant 3. Malzahn
GIRLS EVENTS
Scissor Broad Jump
Abby Mallette, Lathrop 24 feet, 11.5 inches
Lily Reece, Hutchison, 23’ 8.25”
Isabella Rubio: Lathrop, 21’ 11.75”
Kneel Jump
Grace Greene, Hutchison, 36.5 inches
Mallette, 33.5“
Reece, 25”
Alaskan High Kick
Mallette, 60 inches, 0 misses
Linda Pitka, Effie Kokrine, 57”, 3 misses
Isabella Rubio, Lathrop 54”, 1 miss
Two Foot High Kick
Greene, 66 inches, 3 misses
Rubio, 60”, 1 miss
Mallette, 54”, 1 miss
One Hand Reach
Mallette, 53 inches, 2 misses
Reece, 42”, 2 misses
Wrist Carry
Mallette, 49 feet, 5 inches
Rubio, 27’ 2”
One Foot High Kick
Mallette, 73 inches, 1 miss
Myrica Meierotto, Effie Kokrine, 66”, 1 miss
Pitka, 62”, 0 misses
Seal Hop
Reece, 75 feet, 5 inches
Rubio: Lathrop 47’ 11”
Sierra Lesniak, Hutchison, 39’ 9.5”
Indian Stick Pull
1. Ericka Dublin, North Pole, 2. Pitka 3. Mallette
Eskimo Stick Pull
1. Kylirose Paniptchuk, Effie Kokrine 2. Kenzie Bristor, North Pole 3. Greene