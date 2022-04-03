Fifty-four two-person relay teams competed in the inaugural Ride or Glide Spring Relay at the Fairbanks Golf Course Saturday afternoon.
Race Director Christina Turman organized the event as a fundraiser for the Junior National Ski Race Scholarship Fund, managed by the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks. Turman is expecting to raise almost $5,000 from Saturday’s event to support local competitors in the Junior Nationals, which are being held in Fairbanks next year.
Relay teams competed in two separate racing categories. Racers could compete as a fat bike/ski team or a two-member ski team, with each participant completing a 9-kilometer leg. The race ran on the golf course and the Alaska Dog Mushers Associations trail system.
“I want to give a strong thanks to long-time Fairbanks volunteer Stan Justice,” Turman said. Justice not only does year-round maintenance on the multiuse trails, but specifically laid out the event’s course; he groomed it, marked it and did the final sweep, picking up the course markers.
With near-perfect skiing and biking conditions in Fairbanks, Turman saw the Ride and Glide Spring Race not only as fundraiser but as a community event.
“I wanted to make a fun team event, and spring is the best time to ski as all the [major] races are over and with a shorter course layout, more people would participate,” she said. Turman also thanked Greens Bar and Grill as the major sponsor, with additional sponsorships from Goldstream Sports, Beaver Sports and TRAX Outdoor Center.
The winning bike/ski team, “Albrigsten Pro Racing Team” comprised of Tobias Albrigsten and Johanne Albrigsten, finished the 18-kilometer race in 44 minutes. The first-place ski/ski team, “FXSKIERS” comprised of Kasper Bennedsen and Kieran Kaufman, finished the race in 51 minutes.
Biking proved to be the faster mode of racing on the hard, snow-packed trails. A lead pack of seven bikers finished the first leg within 20 seconds of each other, all racing the 9km in under 20 minutes. The fastest skier by over 2 minutes was Albrigsten, who passed 12 teams to put his team in the lead. He completed the 9km in 22:19. The race was broken down into several categories. Both the bike/skier race and the skier/skier race awarded the top men, women, mixed and masters teams of each category. To compete in the masters division, both teammates needed to be over 40 years old.
Winning teams by category
• Men’s Open Bike/Ski — “We Used to Be Fast,” Riley Bickford & Max Donaldson
• Men’s Masters Bike/Ski — “Glory Days,” John Tragis and Max Kaufman
• Mixed Open Bike/Ski — “Albrigsten Pro Racing Team,” Johanne Albrigsten and Tobias Albrigsten
• Mixed Masters Bike/Ski — “Sabrina / Sarah Servants,” Mike Mathers and Amanda Byrd
• Women’s Open Bike/Ski — “A.B.T.,” Megan McGinty and Addie Norgaard
• Women’s Masters Bike/Ski: “CyclePsychos,” Alizabeth Thurstson-Hicks and Karin Gillis
• Men’s Open Ski/Ski — “FXSKIERS,” Kasper Bennedsen and Kieran Kaufman
• Men’s Masters Ski/Ski — “Struedel,” Steve Taylor and Owen Hanley
• Mixed Open Ski/Ski — “Frostbite,” JJ Frost and Shalane Frost
• Mixed Masters Ski/Ski — “Shields,” Kip Shields and Tasha Shields
• Women’s Open Ski/Ski — “Abbie Nor-Mol,” Norma Haubenstock and Molly Yazwinski
• Women’s Masters Ski/Ski — “SCUM Mothers,” Susan Sugai and Joanna Fox