North Pole baseball drops pair
An 11-inning loss to Service High School on Saturday afternoon had a lingering effect on the North Pole baseball team, as the Patriots wrapped their four-game, season-opening road trip with a 2-2 record.
With prom dates beckoning, six of the team’s senior starters had to leave the second game of their twin bill against Bartlett High after the sixth inning to make it to their plane on time. As any young man can tell you, losing one baseball game is nothing compared to enduring the wrath of six high school girls for the rest of the school year.
Logan Fischer pitched seven no-hit, no-walk innings in the 4-2 loss in the opener, striking out nine. Ethan Clifford and Ethan Frollo drove in runs for the Patriots in the opener.
The nightcap with Bartlett was tied at 3 when the seniors had to depart. A sacrifice fly off Patriots’ pitcher Connor Lanser put Bartlett ahead for good in a 7-3 loss.
NYO state meet wraps up
David Malzahn (kneel jump) and James Maska Johnson (seal hop) earned fifth-place finishes on the final day of competition at the Native Youth Olympics state championships in Anchorage.