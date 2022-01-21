With a little over a month left until race day, the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race released its comprehensive 2022 Covid-19 prevention plan this week. The Iditarod announced last summer it would require all mushers, volunteers and race personnel to be vaccinated against the virus, but waited to release its full plan until closer to the start of the race. However, race personnel caution that the plan is subject to change depending on the status of the pandemic.
Unlike last year when the Iditarod took an alternate route to avoid villages, the plan so far is for this year’s race to more or less resemble past events, albeit with fewer community interactions. The Iditarod is, as of now, slated to follow the traditional northern trail to Nome and to have a ceremonial start and banquet — two events that were cancelled last year due to Covid.
All participants were required to submit proof of Covid vaccinations by Jan. 1 per a resolution passed by the Iditarod Board of Directors. Booster shots are also recommended for those who are eligible.
In addition to vaccines, the prevention plan includes masking, regular testing along the trail, and the creation of checkpoint “bubbles.” The goal is to ensure that everyone affiliated with the race is Covid negative, and that participants have minimal interactions with communities along the trail. If successful, the plan should keep the virus out of the race.
The Iditarod implemented a regular testing plan during the 2021 race, which worked well. Only one musher tested positive during last year’s race. The testing regime for the upcoming race will be similar to 2021.
Prior to arriving in Anchorage, participants must provide a negative test taken within 72 hours. Mushers will again be tested prior to the banquet on March 3, again before the ceremonial start on March 5, and again before the restart on March 6. On the trail, mushers will be tested at the McGrath and then at the finish in Nome. Iditarod volunteers and staff will be tested daily along the trail. Mushers who test positive during the race will be withdrawn.
The Iditarod brings not only mushers onto the trail, but also staff and volunteers who keep the race going at each checkpoint. These people are in each community for longer than mushers, so have a higher chance of coming into contact with people not involved with the race.
For this reason, the Iditarod created restrictive checkpoint bubbles. Members of the checkpoint bubble must be fully vaccinated and need to take several Covid tests before working with Iditarod. Additionally, members of the bubble are tested daily and complete a daily health survey. They are required to wear masks when interacting with people outside of the bubble.
What will happen at each checkpoint is up to the individual community. Each village will work with the Iditarod race marshal to agree on how much interaction there should be between members of the checkpoint bubble and the community. These range from no or nearly no contact to a moderate amount of contact. This year, volunteers and mushers are not allowed to interact with community members — or anyone else outside of the Iditarod bubble — unmasked or for extended periods of time.
The 50th Iditarod kicks off on March 6 in Wasilla. The field this year includes several former champions, including defending champion Dallas Seavey, who is vying for a record sixth Iditarod win in 2022. Fairbanks mushers are well-represented, with 10 mushers set to compete in the race.