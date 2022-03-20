The Anchorage Wolverines beat the Fairbanks Ice Dogs at their own game in the opening game of an Alaska Airlines Club 49 Cup series on Friday night.
With a capacity crowd ready to rock the Big Dipper Ice Arena, the Wolverines stole the show skating to a 4-2 North American Hockey League victory.
The Wolverines came out strong, took a 3-0 lead and never let the Ice Dogs get closer than two goals in a game that saw both goaltenders turn in strong performances.
“Anchorage played the game we wanted to play,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said outside a somber Ice Dogs locker room. “We kept giving them the puck and they forced their way past us. Our puck play was so very soft too many times tonight.”
The Ice Dogs did fight back from 3-0 and 4-1 deficits and outshot the Wolverines 23-14 in the final two periods, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Wolverines aggressive play when it counted.
“I liked our resiliency and the way we were able to refocus and give ourselves a chance to get back in the game,” Allison said. “Sometimes we just get too cute. We need to create more territory and get more shots.”
Fortunately for Fairbanks, the loss didn’t hurt in the race for first place in the NAHL Midwest Division Standings. The Ice Dogs remained two points ahead of the Springfield Jr. Blues, who suffered a 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Magicians.
With the win, Anchorage moved back into fourth place in the division, one point behind the Minnesota Wilderness and one point ahead of the Janesville Jets.
The win also boosted the Wolverines into the Alaska Airlines Club 49 Cup lead with 26 points. The Ice Dogs remained at 25 points and the Kenai River Brown Bears have 11.
The Ice Dogs and Wolverines met in another critical game Saturday night in both the Midwest Division and Alaska Airlines Club 49 Cup. That game ended after press time.
Anchorage came out firing on all cylinders Friday night and dominated the first period outshooting the Ice Dogs 16-6 and taking a 1-0 lead.
Bohdan Panasenko got the Wolverines on the scoreboard at the 10:33 mark of the opening period, putting the puck past Ice Dogs goalie Kayden Hargraves from in close, with assists going to Matt Johnson and Jackson Krock.
Even though the Ice Dogs outshot the Wolverines 12-6 in the second period, Anchorage gained a 3-0 lead on scores from Cooper Morris and Colton Friesen in the first six minutes of the period.
Fairbanks got on the scoreboard with 39 seconds left in the second period when Anchorage goalie Shane Soderwall misplayed the puck leaving Fairbanks Tyler Stewart with a wide open net for the score. Alexander Malinowski and Love Bergvall assisted on the goal.
Fairbanks applied tremendous pressure early in the third period, but Soderwall was up to the challenge. The Anchorage goalie stopped the first shot and his defensemen were able to clear the rebounds.
Soderwall earned the win with a 27-save performance. Hargraves stopped 26 shots.
“Our goalies give us a chance to win every game,” Allison said. “Our disconnect right now is between our forwards and our defensemen.”
Anchorage improved its lead to 4-1 when Johnson scored at 11:15 of the third period.
Tristan Sarsland scored the first goal of his Ice Dogs career on a rebound with 4:40 remaining in the game, but that was the end of the Fairbanks offensive output.