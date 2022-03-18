The last time the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and Anchorage Wolverines played at the Big Dipper Ice Arena in Fairbanks things were a lot different than they will be when the two North American Hockey League rivals clash this weekend.
On Nov. 26 and 27, the Ice Dogs swept the Wolverines and were in command of the race for the Alaska Airlines Club 49 Cup.
Heading into tonight’s game at 7:30, the Ice Dogs lead the Club 49 Cup standings with 25 points, while the Wolverines have 24 and the Kenai River Brown Bears have 11.
Anchorage has won three of the last four meetings between the two teams. All of those games have been played at Ben Boeke Arena in Anchorage.
Both teams have more incentive than the Alaska Airlines Club 49 Cup going into the two-game series that concludes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Ice Dogs, 32-17-1-2, are clinging to a two-point lead over the Springfield Jr. Blues in the NAHL Midwest Division standings, while the Wolverines, 25-17-4-2, are in a four-way battle with the Janesville Jets, Minnesota Wilderness and Minnesota Magicians for the final two Midwest Division playoff spots.
In other words, both teams need to keep winning.
The two-game series is the Ice Dogs annual Military Appreciation Weekend.
“It’s our way of saying thank you to all those who are serving and have served our country,” Ice Dogs general manager Rob Proffitt said. “They are all big supporters of our program.”
Proffitt said limited edition military hoodies would be available for purchase at the Big Dipper tonight and Saturday.
Tonight’s game is sponsored by Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, while Saturday night’s game is being sponsored by Kinross Fort Knox gold mine. Numerous prizes will be given away each night.
Ice Dogs tickets can be purchased in advance at Gene’s Chrysler, Play It Again Sports, Eielson Air Force Base and Fort Wainwright, as well as online at www.fairbanksicedogs.com.
Alexander Malinowski leads the NAHL in scoring with 30 goals and 38 assists for 68 points. Anchorage’s Talon Sigurdson is tied for the league lead with 35 goals scored. He has 16 assists for 51 points.
Anchorage goalie Raythan Robbins is tied for eighth in the league with a 16-5-3-2 record that includes a 2.39 goals against average and a .919 saves percentage. Fairbanks goalie Kayden Hargraves ranks 11th among the league’s goaltenders with a 19-9-1-1 record, a 2.70 goals against average and a .919 saves percentage.