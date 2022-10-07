The Anchorage Wolverines spoiled the party at the Big Dipper Ice Arena Friday night.
After going 7-3 on their season-opening road trip, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs came into the friendly confines Big Dipper Ice Arena with high hopes of displaying their early-season success to a sellout crowd.
The Wolverines had a totally different idea in mind as they skated to a 6-2 North American Hockey League victory, much to the disappointment of the huge throng of Ice Dogs faithful.
After the two teams battled to a 2-2 tie in the first period, Anchorage forged a 4-2 advantage in the second and finished off the Ice Dogs with two more goals in the final 20 minutes.
Anchorage goaltender Shane Soderwall stopped 25 shots to earn the win and got the best of Ice Dogs goalie Kayden Hargraves, who made 26 saves in taking only his second loss of the season.
The loss dropped the Ice Dogs into a second place tie with the Kenai River Brown Bears in the NAHL Midwest Division standings. Both teams have 14 points. The Janesville Jets lead the league with 15 points.
Anchorage is in sixth place with a 4-4-3-0 record and 11 points.
The two teams meet again tonight at 7:30. Earlier Saturday, at 3 p.m., Hockey Club Fairbanks will host a showing of the “The Gold Kings Movie” at the Dipper. The Gold Kings will be honored between the first and second periods of tonight’s game.
Friday night started out well enough for the Ice Dogs as Julian Recine finished off a pretty passing play from Jack Dolan and Justin Biraben to put Fairbanks ahead 1-0 just 1:58 into the game. It was Recine’s fourth goal of the year.
That lead lasted for almost 12 minutes before Anchorage’s Aiden Westin notched a power-play goal to tie the score.
The Ice Dogs regained the lead on Noah Wood’s third goal of the season. Wood’s picked up a rebound and popped the puck over Soderwall’s outstretched pad to make it 2-1. Soderwall stopped the original shot by Davis Omins. Kole Altergoff accounted for the second assist.
A power-play goal by Anchorage’s Wilson Dahlheimer at 18:14 of the first period pulled the Wolverines even.
It was all Anchorage in the final two periods.
Logan Lyke and Trent Powell scored goals two minutes and 40 seconds apart in the second to put the Wolverines ahead 4-2.
Moritz Lackner put the puck in the net at 5:20 of the third period and Cameron Morris scored the Wolverines third power-play goal of the night to finish off the scoring at the 13:19 mark.