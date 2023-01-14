Ice Dogs

Mark Lindberg / For the Daily News-Miner

Fairbanks’ Noah Wood (No. 21) takes aim for his first-period goal during Friday night’s Ice Dogs game with Kenai River.

An outstanding goaltending performance by Kayden Hargraves and two great offensive efforts enabled the Fairbanks Ice Dogs register their sixth straight North American Hockey League victory on Friday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.

Hargraves registered 25 saves in recording his third shutout of the season, while Noah Wood and Colin Goff scored goals as Fairbanks posted a 2-0 win against the Kenai River Brown Bears in an Alaska Airlines Club 49 Cup contest.