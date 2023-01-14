An outstanding goaltending performance by Kayden Hargraves and two great offensive efforts enabled the Fairbanks Ice Dogs register their sixth straight North American Hockey League victory on Friday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Hargraves registered 25 saves in recording his third shutout of the season, while Noah Wood and Colin Goff scored goals as Fairbanks posted a 2-0 win against the Kenai River Brown Bears in an Alaska Airlines Club 49 Cup contest.
The win allowed the Ice Dogs, 21-11-3-0, to pad their lead in the NAHL Midwest standings. The Ice Dogs now have 45 points, while the second-place Minnesota Wilderness have 42.
The Ice Dogs and Brown Bears wind up their two-game series at 7:30 tonight at the Dipper.
Hargraves was outstanding all night long as he stopped eight shots in the first period, seven in the second and 10 in the third to keep the Brown Bears off the scoreboard.
Meanwhile, at the other end of the ice, Kenai River’s Nils Wallstrom was outstanding in his own right as he stopped 38 shots in taking the loss.
Goff’s highlight reel goal at 9:06 of the third period cemented the win for the Ice Dogs. He took a pass from Joey Potter, broke up the left side of the offensive zone and backhanded the puck past Wallstrom’s outstretched glove.
The Ice Dogs opened the scoring at 14:41 of the first period when Wood’s pin-point shot eluded Wallstrom. McCabe Dvorak earned an assist on the goal.
Two other pucks got past Wallstrom in the first period, but neither counted as the referee ruled he had blown the whistle to stop play before the puck crossed the goal line.
The Ice Dogs had 15 shots on goal in the second period, but the score remained 1-0 as Wallstrom made several more outstanding stops.
Neither team was effective on the power play as Fairbanks was 0 for 5 on the night and Kenai River failed to score in four tries.