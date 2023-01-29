The Fairbanks Ice Dogs were unable to sweep the weekend series in Anchorage Saturday, falling 6-3 on the road and dropping back to eight points behind the Wolverines in the Club 49 Cup standings.
“They flipped the tables on us,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said. “We had some guys put themselves ahead of the team, and we took stupid retaliation penalties, and it’s obvious it just came back to haunt us.”
Five Ice Dogs drew penalties — four for slashing and one for interference — enabling the Wolverines to rack up a power-play goal in both the second and third periods.
Despite the loss, Allison said his squad played well in the opening and closing periods.
“It was the second period that got away from us,” said Allison, noting the Ice Dogs were outscored 3-1 in a 12-minute span.
While the game was balanced across the ice, power plays became the issue for the Ice Dogs. In the first, an interference call on Jack Dolan expired but 18 seconds later, before Fairbanks could regroup, Cameron Morris scored with an assist from Revelin Mack.
The second period was worse for the Ice Dogs as Tomek Haula sank the puck by Kayden Hargraves at the 5-minute mark.
Sam Berry soon found himself in the sin bin for slashing and Jackson Reineke got the insurance goal.
The Ice Dogs sought to change momentum when they capitalized on a power play opportunity following a tripping call on Andy Ramsey. Brady Welsch on an odd man rush got the puck by goal tender Eino Rissanen.
The good vibes were short lived, though, as Reineke made a breakaway play immediately after and scored a fourth goal for the Wolverines.
Kole Altergott cut the lead down to 4-2 with a goal off a mid-ice face off, breathing life back into the Ice Dogs offensive game. Fired up, the Ice Dogs managed several 2-on-1 rushes in the final period of play, looking to tip the score in their favor.
The Wolverines scored another power-play goal, sealing the win despite a goal by Cameron Riccotta midway through the final period.