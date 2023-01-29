Ice Dogs

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs were unable to sweep the weekend series in Anchorage Saturday, falling 6-3 on the road and dropping back to eight points behind the Wolverines in the Club 49 Cup standings.

“They flipped the tables on us,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said. “We had some guys put themselves ahead of the team, and we took stupid retaliation penalties, and it’s obvious it just came back to haunt us.”