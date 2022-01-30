The Kenai River Brown Bears and Fairbanks Ice Dogs were headed in opposite directions after Friday night’s North American Hockey League game at the Big Dipper Ice Arena. That’s not a good thing if you are a Fairbanks Ice Dogs fan.
Playing a spirited game, Kenai River won its third straight game by taking away the Ice Dogs’ bark in claiming a 5-3 victory in front of a stunned hometown crowd. It was the Ice Dogs third straight loss, and it dropped Fairbanks into second place in the NAHL Midwest Division standings, one point behind the Springfield Jr. Blues.
“You’ve got to give Kenai credit,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said outside a somber Fairbanks locker room following the game. “For the most part, they completely outworked us.”
Kenai is playing its best hockey of the season right now, according to coach Taylor Shaw.
“Last weekend we won back-to-back games for the first time and now it’s three in a row,” Shaw said after the Brown Bears improved to 10-25-3-2 on the season. “It speaks volumes for the kids in that locker room after what they’ve been through this season.”
What spoke volumes Friday night was the way the Brown Bears took away the Ice Dogs free-wheeling offensive attack.
“We were consistent for the full 60 minutes,” Shaw said. “We were playing with a purpose.”
Early on Friday night, it looked like it was going to be another blowout win for Fairbanks as Nolan Cunningham knocked home a rebound just over a minute into the game, but the Brown Bears had other ideas.
Barak Braslavski pulled Kenai River even a 1-1 at 8:24 of the first period and the Brown Bears were either in the lead or tied the rest of the way.
A power-play goal by Cole Dubicki put the Brown Bears ahead 2-1 at 8:36 of the second, but Fairbanks managed to tie the score at 15:07 when Dakota MacIntosh notched his 14th goal of the year.
“We were tied 2-2 going into the third period and found a way to lose it,” Allison said. “We’re just not where we want to be quite yet.”
Defenseman Sean Henry scored the first of his two third-period goals on a blast from the right point to put the Brown Bears in the lead for good at 4:29 of the final stanza. Ryan Finch’s goal on the power play about four minutes later proved to be the game-winner.
The Ice Dogs made things interesting on Brady Welsch’s power-play goal at 11:26, but Fairbanks couldn’t get the equalizer and Henry scored into an empty net with 1:02 remaining in the game to account for the final margin of victory.
Kenai River outshot Fairbanks 34-26 on the night. Fairbanks goalie Kayden Hargraves made 29 saves, while Kenai River goalie Cole Wheaton made 23 saves in earning the win.
The two teams played again Saturday night at the Dipper.