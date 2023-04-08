Ice Dogs 0409b

 Mark Lindberg / For the Daily News-Miner

The Chippewa Steel put the final nail in the Fairbanks Ice Dogs coffin Saturday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena scoring three unanswered goals in the third period to claim a 4-1 NAHL victory.

The loss ended any hopes of the Ice Dogs making the NAHL Midwest Division playoffs as Fairbanks ended the season with a 28-25-6-1 record.