The Janesvile Jets came out flying and grounded the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in North American Hockey League action Tuesday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
In a game that served as a makeup for a contest scheduled earlier this month in Wisconsin that was postponed due to poor ice conditions, the Jets ruled the ice for the first 30 minutes in skating to a 5-1 victory.
The loss dropped the Ice Dogs to 24-17-5-0 on the season heading into a weekend Alaska Airlines Club 49 Cup series against the Anchorage Wolverines at the Big Dipper.
Despite the loss, the Ice Dogs remained in a tie for second place in the North American Hockey League Midwest Division standings with the Minnesota Wilderness, two points behind the division leading Wisconsin Windigo.
Janesville improved to 21-16-4-4 on the year and took over sole possession of fourth place, three points behind the Ice Dogs and Wilderness.
Even though the Ice Dogs picked up the pace of the game in the final 30 minutes of play, they couldn’t overcome a 4-0 deficit and a superb performance by Janesville goaltender Pete Sterling.
Sterling lived up to his name as he registered 35 saves, including 15 in the second period and 10 more in the final 20 minutes. Sterling is 4-0-1-0 since joining the Jets.
Ice Dogs starting goalie Kayden Hargraves had a tough night, allowing four goals on 14 shots before giving way to Jack Olsen early in the second period.
Joey Potter scored the Ice Dogs lone goal on the power play at 14:16 of the second period, but by that time the Jets had built an insurmountable 4-0 advantage.
Gabe Lundberg led the Jets offensive attack with a goal and three assists. Mark Keryluk and Merril Steenari each had a goal and an assist.
The Jets jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period on goals by Keryluk, Steenari and Conner Brown.
Lundberg assisted on all three goals. Keryluk scored just 2:05 into the game to set the tone for the Jets.
Steenari’s game-winner came on the power play at 15:01 and Brown scored less than two minutes later.
Ryan Williams and Lundberg addad goals on the power play in the second period to complete the Jets scoring.
The Jets scored on their first three power plays and finished the night 3 for 4 with a man advantage. The Ice Dogs went 1 for 4 on the power play.