Billy Renfrew had a goal and an assist to notch his 100th career point and goaltender Kayden Hargraves stopped 33 shots, including 16 in the third period as the Ice Dogs held on for a thrilling 3-2 North American Hockey League victory over the Kenai River Brown Bears on Saturday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Coupled with Friday night’s 2-0 victory, the Ice Dogs swept a home series for the first time in the 2022-23 season and improved to 22-11-3-0 on the year for 47 points in the Midwest Division standings. The Ice Dogs are now five points ahead of the second-place Minnesota Wilderness, who lost twice this weekend to the Wisconsin Windigo.
Wisconsin invades the Big Dipper for a three-game series with the Ice Dogs starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, followed by 7:30 p.m. contests on Friday and Saturday.
Renfrew picked up career point No. 99 on an assist in the first period and then scored the game-winning goal at 10:09 of the third period for point No. 100.
Renfrew took a pass from Joey Potter and tucked the puck past Kenai River goalie Nils Wallstrom to give the Ice Dogs a 3-1 lead. Just Birabin also assisted on the game-winner.
Kenai River stormed back and pulled to within one after Wallstrom was pulled for an extra attacker. Owen Hanson scored with 1:17 remaining, but the Brown Bears failed to get the tying goal.
The Ice Dogs scored in the first and last minutes of the opening period to take control early.
Birabin brought the crowd to its feet just 53 seconds when his shot found its way through Walstrom. Renfrew and Julian Recine assisted on Birabin’s 10th goal of the season.
Brady Welsch’s power-play goal with 16 seconds left in the first period off some great passes from Domenick Evtimov and Jacob Conrad gave the Ice Dogs a 2-0 lead going into the second period.
Kenai River scored its first goal of the two game series in the second period to break up Hargraves shutout streak in the series at 87 minutes and 50 seconds.
Some sloppy defensive play by the Ice Dogs allowed Ben Monson to get a clear shot and beat Hargraves at the 7:50 mark.
The Ice Dogs had several good scoring opportunities in the second period as they went on the power play three times, but couldn’t get the puck past Wallstrom.