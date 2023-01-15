Ice Dogs

Fairbanks defenseman Sam Berry (No. 23) eludes a trio of Kenai River defenders during Friday night’s 2-0 Ice Dogs win.

Billy Renfrew had a goal and an assist to notch his 100th career point and goaltender Kayden Hargraves stopped 33 shots, including 16 in the third period as the Ice Dogs held on for a thrilling 3-2 North American Hockey League victory over the Kenai River Brown Bears on Saturday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.

Coupled with Friday night’s 2-0 victory, the Ice Dogs swept a home series for the first time in the 2022-23 season and improved to 22-11-3-0 on the year for 47 points in the Midwest Division standings. The Ice Dogs are now five points ahead of the second-place Minnesota Wilderness, who lost twice this weekend to the Wisconsin Windigo.